Fourth-quarter comeback lifts UB's Blue Collar U to TBT Syracuse regional final

SYRACUSE – The pursuit of the $1-million prize continues for Blue Collar U.

It came with a speed bump in the late moments of a 78-75 win against Friday Beers in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Saturday at Onondaga Community College. One of the most fundamental plays in basketball secured Blue Collar U a spot in the regional final.

Following a flurry of 3-point attempts by the University at Buffalo alumni team during the Elam Ending, Blake Hamilton’s lone free throw ended the game.

“It was really just repetition,” said Hamilton, who scored 10 points and had eight rebounds. “It was a free throw. I wanted to hit a three or something, because it’s a little more better, but I’m just happy we got a win. We’ve got one more game in Syracuse and hopefully we can get the ‘W’ and go back to Dayton. We’re playing really well, we fought through adversity and we played with a lot of heart.”

Ahead 75-70 in the Elam Ending, Blue Collar U almost seemed intent on sealing the win with a 3-pointer, much like Edric Dennis Jr’s game-winner in a first-round game, a 91-64 win Friday against NG Saints. However, the Bulls missed their next four 3-point attempts, and 3-point shooting almost became a gamble, as Friday Beers pulled within two twice, first at 75-73 on Jarrell Brantley’s three-point play, and then at 77-75 on Brantley’s layup.

Brantley (15 points, 5 rebounds), though, missed the layup on a three-point play that would have brought his team within one point; Friday Beers was 8 for 14 on free throws, including 4 for 10 in the second half. On the ensuing possession by Blue Collar U, Brantley fouled Hamilton after CJ Massinburg’s 3-point attempt, which sent Hamilton to the free-throw line.

Hamilton’s free throw appeared effortless. But it lifted a weight off Blue Collar U.

“We weren’t necessarily taking bad shots, but just more looking for the three to try to get this thing over with,” said Blue Collar U guard Wes Clark, who had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists Saturday. “But we’ve got a bunch of great shooters so it’s a little bit expected. We wanted to slow things down and get some space, and Blake made a big-time play.”

Now, Blue Collar U, the No. 2 seed in the Syracuse regional, will face No. 4 The Nerd Team in a regional final at 7 p.m. Monday at Onondaga Community College. The Nerd Team eliminated defending TBT champion Boeheim’s Army, made up of Syracuse basketball alumni, 81-74.

The winner of the Syracuse regional advances to a TBT quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. Blue Collar U reached the TBT semifinals in 2021, and the winner of the 64-team tournament earns a $1 million prize.

UB’s alumni team lost an early 12-6 lead against Friday Beers, but erased the 11-point lead Friday Beers had built early in the third quarter. Blue Collar U in the first half struggled to match Friday Beers in the paint, particularly on the boards; by halftime, Friday Beers had 21 rebounds to Blue Collar U’s 14.

Ahead 35-31 with two minutes left in the first half, Friday Beers closed the half with a 10-2 run, before Massinburg's putback just before the buzzer to cut the lead to 10.

Blue Collar U then cut Friday Beers’ 45-35 lead at halftime – which opened to 50-39 early in the third quarter – to three with less than a minute left in the third. Xavier Ford’s free throws with 44.5 seconds left cut the lead to 60-57, part of a 7-2 run in the final three minutes of the third.

“They were kind of kicking our butts on the rebounds and we flipped that, and that kind of changed the game,” said Blue Collar U coach Adam Bauman, whose team finished with 37 rebounds to Friday Beers’ 36. “Xavier Ford was a huge part of that, and we went bigger, and that helped on the glass.”

Friday Beers, though, squandered a 66-61 lead with 5:33 left in the fourth. A goaltending call against Friday Beers with 4:37 cut the lead to 68-67, and Clark’s jumper a minute later gave Blue Collar U a 70-68 lead just before the Elam Ending took effect, with a target score of 78.

“It was a little more luck than it was, actual playing,” Clark said of his team’s comeback. “We played hard for the majority of the game, and it wasn’t the lack of effort from guys, from our big-time players. Playing hard sometimes just doesn’t equate to winning. But we stuck to the game plan and got lucky, and got some makes and some misses from them.”