The University at Buffalo football team returned from Wisconsin late Saturday night and began formulating a chart of what went right and wrong in a 38-17 loss to the Badgers.

“We have a checklist of about 40 things that we looked at,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said Tuesday during his weekly press conference at Murchie Family Fieldhouse. “Things we did well, and we did not do well, about how we play the game, what needs to improve, and we want to get those things correct.”

No. 19 Wisconsin runs all over UB football, 38-17 It’s likely that nobody saw the University at Buffalo football team going into halftime down by only four points to the No. 19 team in the country.

A sampling of that list: Create more takeaways. Eliminate negative plays. Avoid taking what Linguist calls “discipline penalties.” It’s all being processed as the Bulls (0-1) prepare for their home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday against Fordham, a Football Championship Subdivision program, at UB Stadium.

Here are four points of emphasis for this week for the Bulls.

1. Improve the run defense: UB may not see another rushing tandem like Wisconsin’s Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen, who combined for 298 yards and four touchdowns. But it gave the Bulls run defense more information on how to prepare when they play another offense that wields a bruising back (or two) and can throw the ball. That starts with completing tackles or creating a back-up option when one defender misses a tackle.

Here’s the 89-yard TD run by Chez Mellusi vs. UB. pic.twitter.com/0eNGVeXHOv — Rachel Lenzi 💁🏻‍♀️😎 (@rachelmlenzi) September 2, 2023

“We had some guys in positions where we didn’t down the ball when we’d like, and there’s an effort piece where if a guy does miss a tackle, we’d like to see a second or third guy clean it up,” Linguist said. “That’s the nature of college football. We have a sweet-spot number where, if we feel like we are at or below a number in terms of missed tackles, we’re playing good, productive football. But the missed tackles accumulated on us.

“You have to take that extra step.”

2. Prepare for the pass: Fordham has thrown for 517 yards in its first two games, and quarterback C.J. Montes leads the FCS in passing yards. However, he has been sacked 12 times in Fordham’s first two games – including 10 times in a 34-13 loss Aug. 26 at Albany – and UB’s pass rush will be vital this weekend. UB had one sack against Wisconsin and faced a Badgers passing offense that finished with 189 passing yards. Four of Tanner Mordecai’s 24 completions went for at least 19 yards.

“It’s going to continue to be a big piece, how we defend the pass,” Linguist said. “We want to be a great pass coverage or pass defense, and it really starts with stopping the run. It starts with eliminating big plays. There’s a lot of offenses that get that run game going, and get different creative things.

“As you do one thing, it opens up another thing, so we’ve just continued to tie together all our game plan. I love where we are right now. We’re in the middle of our approach. We know they have a very (strong) offense.”

3. A plethora of receivers: UB completed passes to 12 receivers at Wisconsin, after using an average of 8.4 wide receivers per game in 2022, and averaging 235.3 receiving yards per game. Linguist liked the variety that came with the catches against the Badgers: Six wide receivers, three tight ends and three running backs caught 26 passes for 194 yards.

“We have some unknown, maybe nationally unknown wide receivers, but I really like our group,” said Linguist, whose team lost four of its top six receivers from last season, either to graduation or to transfers.

“We talked a lot about our recruiting classes, and you see a guy like Nik McMillan get involved in the kick return game and at wide receiver, and you see DJ Harding with a 51-yard catch over the top. We feel like we have a good mix, a healthy mix, and we just need to do what we do and do it better.”

4. Cultivate depth at running back: Only four players got carries on the ground: running backs Ron Cook Jr., Mike Washington Jr. and Jacquez Barksdale, and quarterback Cole Snyder. UB’s four rushers combined for 122 yards on 30 carries; Washington ran for 52 yards on 12 carries, and Cook ran for 51 yards on 12 carries. Washington and Cook were UB’s top rushers in 2022, but Linguist isn’t permanently labeling them the 1-2 backs for the Bulls, who have eight running backs on this year’s roster.

“We were right around the number of touches, in both carries and catches, for both our running backs,” Linguist said. “You get into who’s carrying the ball or specific plays for specific people. I very much feel like we have some depth there, at running back, (who) maybe didn’t get the amount of carries, and that are developing right now. We’ve got a number of young guys that we’re going to continue to get ready, throughout the season. We know we have to play a lot of guys throughout the course of the year.”