Forward LaQuill Hardnett has become the sixth member of the University at Buffalo basketball team to enter the transfer portal since coach Jim Whitesell was fired.

Hardnett, a 6-foot-8 senior, averaged 11. points and 7.3 rebounds last season and shot 49.2% from the field last season.

He joins leading scorer and guard Curtis Jones, guards Zid Powell, Devin Ceaser and Kidtrell Blocker, and forward Kuluel Mading in the portal.

Their departures come during a period of major transition for the basketball program, as the program is without a coach and without at least one-third of its 14-player roster from the 2022-23 season.