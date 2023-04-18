Former Williamsville South basketball star Greg Dolan will play his final season at Loyola University Chicago, he announced on social media Tuesday.

Dolan, who played at Cornell University, entered the transfer portal March 13.

He is a 6-foot-3 guard who was the Big Red’s leading scorer this season, averaging 13.3 points and shooting 48.2% (134 for 278) in 28 games. Dolan also averaged 3.6 rebounds per game and had 99 assists and 44 steals.

See you soon Chicago 🐺 pic.twitter.com/K3Mr1ua4Eu — Greg Dolan (@gregdolan_) April 18, 2023

In three seasons at Cornell, Dolan averaged 8.7 points and 2.8 rebounds, and had 167 assists and 77 steals. He also is a career 48.4% shooter (213 for 440).

Cornell did not play during the 2020-21 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dolan has an extra year of eligibility due to the Covid-19 pandemic but cannot participate in athletics in the Ivy League as a fifth-year student or as a graduate transfer.