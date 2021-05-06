Former West Seneca West QB Matt Myers to enter transfer portal after three seasons at UB

Two more players from the University at Buffalo football program have entered the transfer portal, including former West Seneca West and Bishop Timon-St. Jude quarterback Matt Myers.

Jacob Gall, an offensive lineman for the Bulls, has also entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Multiple sources told The News that UB could announce a new coach within the next two to four days. The new coach would replace Lance Leipold, who resigned on April 30, after six seasons as head coach of the Bulls to take the same job at Kansas. UB has not commented on potential personnel changes and has not confirmed which players have entered the transfer portal.

Six players from UB's 2020 roster have entered the transfer portal in the last week, after Leipold’s departure and the impending departure of several of Leipold’s assistants. Along with Myers and Gall, defensive tackles Eddie Wilson and Tyrece Woods, center Mike Novitsky and linebacker Tim Terry have entered the transfer portal.

Lamonte McDougle, a defensive lineman from Washington State who committed to UB as a transfer on April 19, announced he has entered the transfer portal.