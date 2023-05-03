A second former University at Buffalo women’s basketball coach has joined a new program.

Murray State’s athletic department announced Wednesday that Wyatt Foust, who was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator on the staff of Bulls coach Becky Burke this season, will rejoin the Racers program as an assistant coach.

Foust was one of three assistants who is no longer with the Bulls after the 2022-23 season, along with Candyce Wheeler, now the head girls basketball coach at Butler Traditional High School in Louisville, Ky., and Asia Dozier.

Prior to working at UB this season, Foust was Murray State's director of basketball operations in 2021-22.

Foust’s return to Murray State comes 16 days after UB confirmed April 17 it had released five women’s basketball recruits – Paige Kohler, Madison Heiss, Timberlynn Yeast, Ella Weaver and JaKayla Thompson – from their national letters of intent. Those five recruits originally committed to join UB as freshmen for the 2023-24 season.

Of those five, two have announced commitments to new programs for the upcoming season. Thompson, a guard from Kentucky, announced Wednesday she has committed to Boston College and Yeast, a wing from Kentucky, announced Saturday that she will play at Marshall.

Foust's letter of resignation to UB was dated March 24, which was obtained by the News through a Freedom of Information Law request. According to his offer letter, also obtained through a FOIL request, Foust was on a one-year contract at UB with a salary of $91,000 that was effective April 13, 2022.

When contacted by The Buffalo News in the last two weeks, Foust declined to comment on his departure, on the five players who decommitted from the program, or on the program at UB.

However, he posted a short statement on his Twitter account after Murray State announced his hire.

Excited to work alongside this incredible staff and keep building championship teams with championship culture,” Foust wrote Wednesday afternoon. “#WeOverMe #ShoesUP.”

UB completed its coaching staff last week when it hired Jacey Brooks, the head women’s basketball coach at SUNY Cortland for the last five seasons and a former Buffalo State standout, as associate head coach.

Brooks joins James Ewing and Erin Sinnott as assistants on Burke’s staff for the 2023-24 season.