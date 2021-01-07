Former UB star quarterback Tyree Jackson to sign with Eagles – as tight end

Former University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson is being signed to a futures contract by the Philadelphia Eagles, and transitioning to tight end, the NFL Network reported Thursday.

Jackson confirmed the report by retweeting the initial tweet of his signing with the word "thankful," an Eagles emoji and a bible verse with the hands praying emoji.

Jackson has been out of football this season, though, he has had a number of workouts for teams, including one with the Eagles in early December. He also worked out as tight end for the Colts and Seahawks, among others. At 6 feet, 7 inches, he has the size for the position.

He was signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and was with the Bills through the spring and the preseason until he was released when rosters were cut down in September of that year. He later signed with the DC Defenders of the short-lived XFL reboot.

After graduating, Jackson opted to leave UB for the NFL draft rather than play his final season of college eligibility. He had 3,131 passing yards, 161 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns in 2018 and helped UB reach the MAC title game and the Dollar General Bowl.