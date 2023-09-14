Former University at Buffalo star running back Jaret Patterson has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad.
Patterson had workouts with the Bills and Cleveland Browns before landing with the Chargers.
Patterson was waived at roster cutdowns by the Washington Commanders.
After a record-setting career at UB, he signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and appeared in 17 games as a rookie with 68 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 73 yards. He started last season on the practice squad and was active for three games with 17 carries for 78 yards.
Patterson's mother tweeted:
All Glory to God 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wZUmYScUTn— Janine Patterson (@patters39) September 14, 2023