Former UB running back Dylan McDuffie to transfer to Georgia Tech

Dylan McDuffie will head south to continue his college football career, and he will reunite with a former coach.

McDuffie, who played at the University at Buffalo for the last four seasons, announced on his social media accounts that he will transfer to Georgia Tech, which plays in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Mike Daniels, who coached the Bulls’ running backs in 2021, holds the same position on the Yellow Jackets’ staff.

McDuffie, a running back who played at St. Francis and at Sweet Home, re-entered the transfer portal at the beginning of the month. He announced Dec. 31 that he had initially entered the transfer portal, and withdrew from the transfer portal at the end of January.

McDuffie led the Bulls in rushing last season with 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns on 206 carries. The 6-foot, 207-pound back was fourth in the Mid-American Conference in rushing yards, and ran for 1,273 yards and 11 touchdowns on 244 carries at UB.

McDuffie will join the Yellow Jackets as a graduate transfer, with two years of eligibility remaining.

UB’s McEvans to transfer to Syracuse

Cheyenne McEvans, a 5-foot-9 guard on the UB women’s basketball team for the last two seasons, will transfer to Syracuse

McEvans confirmed in a text message to the News that she is transferring to Syracuse, where she’ll join former UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack, who became coach for the Orange on March 26. World Exposure Report originally reported McEvans’ transfer.

McEvans, the 2021 MAC Freshman of the Year, is the third Bull to announce she will transfer to Syracuse, joining guard Georgia Woolley – the 2022 MAC Freshman of the Year – and forward Saniaa Wilson.

McEvans averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in two seasons with UB. She played in only 12 games this season after she sustained a season-ending leg injury that required surgery in January.

