Former University at Buffalo receiver K.J. Osborn, now with the Minnesota Vikings, is counting his blessings after being "at the right place at the exact right time."

“Last night myself and these 3 absolute heroes helped save a man’s life by rescuing him from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash," Osborn tweeted Monday. "A situation I’d never imagine being a part of in a million years.

“I’ll leave you with this. God is real. And His LOVE is real. He will send his angels to be camped around you and provide you with his grace and mercy.”

Osborn, 25, provided more details on Monday's episode of the the Adam Schefter Podcast. He said he was on his way home in an Uber after a workout in Austin, Texas, when he was alerted by his driver that a car had crashed under a bridge and burst into flames.

Right Place Right Time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Jxcn0qBouC — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) March 7, 2023

“My Uber driver just starts going crazy. ‘Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!’ I look up, and I’m wondering what’s all the fuss about,” Osborn told Shefter. “He’s like, ‘This guy crashed,’ and I look to my right and there’s a car, if you were to picture it, under a bridge’s pillars. His car is head-on. He hit the pillar and his car is in flames.”

The Uber driver with Osborn and two others pulled over to call for help. Osborn said the Uber driver initially wanted to call 911, but the wide receiver noticed how serious the situation was and knew they needed to take immediate action.

"Initially, my Uber driver, who is also a hero – there was three other people there. All heroes," Osborn told Shefter. "He got out the car, and he’s like, ‘We need to call 911, talk to 911.’ I’m like, ‘No, we got to go save this guy.’"

The Uber driver rushed toward the burning vehicle, followed by Osborn and the two others. The driver was conscious but unable to get out of the car, so they pulled him out.

“[The car’s] in flames. He’s got blood on him. He’s bleeding. He’s kinda, you know, obviously out of it,” Osborn told Schefter.

Once freed from the car, the man was carried by Osborn to safety and emergency personnel arrived. Osborn said he plans to visit the man in the hospital and has been in contact with him. Osborn said the man suffered a broken ankle and a cut lip.

Neither the victim, the Uber driver or the two others have been identified.

Osborn transferred to Miami from UB and was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Vikings.

He has been training in his hometown in Texas but said he will be returning to Miami to finish working on his master's degree in criminal justice.