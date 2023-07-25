Former University at Buffalo men’s basketball coach Leo Richardson died last week at the age of 90. Richardson, who coached the program from 1973-78, was the first Black head basketball coach at Buffalo.

In his five seasons as head coach, he finished with a record of 35-92. His best season was in 1975-76, when the program finished 10-16. At the time, Buffalo was an independent Division I program.

Richardson had joined the program as an assistant in 1972, and he served as the head coach of the junior varsity team. Once previous head coach Edwin D. Muto resigned, Richardson was selected as the new coach over 50 other candidates. Simultaneously, he worked as a professor in health education.

Following his stint as UB’s head coach, he worked for the university in academic administration in a variety of areas, including endowment, affirmative action, human relations, community affairs and alumni relations.

He later completed his PhD in education administration, organization and policy in 1985 at UB.

Prior to his time in Buffalo, he had served as both the basketball and football coach at Savannah State University in Georgia. In 1967, he was named Southeastern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year for football. In 1969, He earned the same honor for basketball. In both years, the program won the conference title.

In 1965-66, he served as vice president of the conference.

Once the basketball program switched to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, he led the Tigers to a SIAC championship in 1970, when he was named coach of the year. In 1972, the team finished third.

In five years as the football coach at Savannah State, he finished with a record of 13-25-2. In basketball, he finished with a record of 112-84. He was later inducted in the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2010.

Richardson was born and raised in South Carolina, where he played football, baseball, and was later recruited to the Loris Training School to play basketball. He received his bachelor’s degree from Morris College, where he later served as the athletic director.

In 1984, following his time in Buffalo, he returned to his home state and worked in social services as a special assistant to the commissioner and focused on assisting youth at risk, teen pregnancy reduction and child support enforcement legislation. In 1997, he became the executive director of the South Carolina Institute of Poverty and Deprivation.

In February, he received the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor bestowed by South Carolina’s governor.

“Dr. Leo Richardson spent a lifetime devoted to education, athletics and community service,” his obituary states.