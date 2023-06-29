Two former University at Buffalo football players face charges of animal cruelty, stemming from a video that surfaced earlier this month on social media.

Blake Hiligh, 19, and Zach Pilarcek, 20, were arraigned Thursday in Amherst Town Court. Hiligh and Pilarcek are each charged with one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals with a failure to provide proper sustenance, a misdemeanor under New York’s agriculture and markets law. If convicted, Hiligh and Pilarcek each face a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

UB’s athletic department and football program dismissed the players from the football team earlier this month, after learning of the incident and initially suspending them.

“The UB football program has zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” UB football coach Maurice Linguist said in a statement.

“At UB, not only do we expect our student-athletes to excel on the field and in the classroom, but we also expect them to be outstanding citizens in our community.”

Hiligh and Pilarcek became the subjects of an investigation after the SPCA Serving Erie County received a report of animal abuse that occurred the night of June 13. A release from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said the men are accused of beating a male miniature poodle named Kobe with a leather belt in an apartment on Sweet Home Road in the Town of Amherst.

A video of the alleged incident was posted on social media. The Buffalo News has not reviewed the video, but two sources told The News that UB came in possession of the video, which showed one player holding the dog and attacking it with an unidentified instrument, while the second player videotaped the attack.

The SPCA Serving Erie County seized the 4-year-old dog June 14, and Hiligh and Pilarcek were charged. While they were dismissed from the football team, Hiligh and Pilarcek remain enrolled at UB, Hiligh as a communication student and Pilarcek in the school of management.

Hiligh, a cornerback from Alexandria, Va., played in two games in 2022, his only season with the Bulls. Robert Fogg, Hiligh's attorney of record, did not immediately respond to a call for comment by The News.

Pilarcek, a tight end from Endicott, did not play in any games in one season with the Bulls.

Hiligh and Pilarcek were released on their own recognizance, and Judge Geoffrey Klein issued a temporary order that prevents both from owning or caring for any animals while the case is pending.

Pilarcek is scheduled to return to court July 27. Hiligh is scheduled to return Aug. 3 for further proceedings.