Two former University at Buffalo football players are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday after being accused of animal cruelty, which stems from a video that surfaced earlier this month on social media.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office confirmed the arraignment of Blake Hiligh and Zach Pilarcek in Amherst Town Court to The Buffalo News Thursday morning.

Hiligh faces at least one misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty; it is unclear what charge or charges Pilarcek will face.

The News has not reviewed the video, but two sources told The News that UB's athletic department came in possession of the video. The video showed one individual holding a dog and attacking it with an unidentified instrument, while the second individual videotaped the attack.

UB dismissed the players from the football team earlier this month as a result of the video’s contents. Both, however, remain enrolled at UB, Pilarcek in the UB School of Management and Hiligh as a communication student, according to the university's online directory.

“The UB football program has zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” UB football coach Maurice Linguist said in a statement. “After learning about this incident, I immediately suspended the two young men from all team activities before permanently dismissing them from the program earlier this month. At UB, not only do we expect our student-athletes to excel on the field and in the classroom, but we also expect them to be outstanding citizens in our community.”

Hiligh, a cornerback from Alexandria, Va., played in two games in 2022, his only season with the Bulls. Robert Fogg, Hiligh's attorney of record, did not immediately respond to a call for comment by the News.

Pilarcek, a tight end from Endicott, did not play in any games in one season with the Bulls.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.