Former UB football assistants join Lance Leipold's staff at Kansas

Four more members of Lance Leipold's football staff at the University at Buffalo will join him at Kansas.

The Kansas athletic department announced Tuesday that Leipold will add Rob Ianello, Grant Murray, Taiwo Onatolu and Michael Painter in various support roles with the Jayhawks.

Ianello will be the general manager of the Jayhawks, which is a new position in the program. He will oversee Kansas' recruiting and will help lead day-to-day operations of the football program.

“Rob’s going to work closely day in and day out with me on a lot of things, really our whole organization,” Leipold told reporters Tuesday in Lawrence, Kan. “He’ll be heavily involved in personnel. Our recruiting organization, process, evaluations.”

Ianello was previously UB's associate head coach/wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, and he will return to Kansas, where he was the Jayhawks' recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2012-14.

"Getting Rob here was extremely important to me again,” Leipold said. “Selfishly, I need and want him in this position as much as being an on-field coach for what we want to get accomplished here and as quickly as possible.”