Former UB coach Nate Oats has Alabama rolling into NCAA Tournament

Nate Oats thought back to the 2018 NCAA Tournament, when the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team prepared to face Arizona.
Arizona, a college basketball titan, was a clear favorite in the first-round game, but Oats couldn’t let his team be intimidated. He had to make the Bulls believe they belonged on the court with the Wildcats. First, he had to believe it himself.
“Once I got myself convinced we could actually do it, then I had to convince them,” Oats said Wednesday on a video conference with reporters.
The Bulls defeated Arizona 89-68 on March 15, 2018, the second of Oats’ three tournament appearances as UB’s head coach from 2016 to 2019. Now the head coach at Alabama, Oats is back in the NCAA Tournament as a head coach for the fourth time since 2016.
Alabama (24-6) opens the tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday against No. 15 Iona (12-5) at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The winner will face either No. 7 Connecticut or No. 10 Maryland in a second-round game.
However, the shoe is on the other foot now that Oats is coaching a power-conference team and a high tournament seed. He has to tell the Crimson Tide, the No. 2 seed in the East region, that a lower-seeded team can play the same game as theirs at the same level.
“We’ve got a mature group that will understand that,” said Oats, who led UB to three MAC championships. “We’re playing well for a reason. Let’s go with what got us here. Let’s pump a bunch of confidence into them. Let’s stay sharp. Let’s have good practices and let’s not change a whole lot."
Oats is using philosophies similar to what he used in his six seasons with the Bulls, including two as an assistant to Bobby Hurley.
“I didn’t really necessarily want to move,” Oats said. “Our kids enjoyed it there, and our family did, but this opportunity was too good to pass up.
“Year two, though, you’re already seeing what the potential of this place is. I think that had a lot to do with the deciding factor when we decided to take this job.”
Alabama played in the 2018 NCAA Tournament as an at-large selection, but Oats took over a program that had finished no better than a tie for fifth place in the SEC in the previous five seasons. The challenge of turning the tide, though, wasn’t insurmountable.
Sure, there were some frustrations in his first season, and a misstep this season.
Oats publicly called out his team's lack of effort after a loss to Vanderbilt last season, which likely cost Alabama chances of being an at-large team in the 2020 tournament.
Support Local Journalism
Oats publicly apologized to Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski in December, after he questioned Krzyzewski's decision to end its nonconference schedule due to Covid-19 concerns.
“Now, all the sudden I say something and 30 minutes after I say this, it’s all over the timeline on ESPN,” Oats said Wednesday, chuckling. “Was it really that big of a deal, what I said? Apparently it is now, so I’ve got to get a little better filter, I think.
“I’m not trying to create friction. That’s not who I am. But I’m not versed enough in the coach-speak, per se, in Division I basketball. I’m going to say what’s on my mind, but probably a little too much, to be honest with you. That’s probably not going to change. I’ve probably got to make sure I’m doing a better job of it not being too offensive with everybody.”
But on the court, Oats took what he formulated at UB and applied it to the Tide, emphasizing defense, tempo and preparing players to play their best basketball in March. Alabama enters the tournament on a six-game win streak, including an 80-79 win Sunday over LSU for the SEC championship.
He also had to work against a higher level of coaching and more competitive recruiting, and had to strategize against athletes in a Power Six basketball conference.
Oats’ players at Alabama, though, saw that their coach wanted the program to win. Herbert Jones, a forward and a third-team Associated Press All-American selection, said Oats came to Tuscaloosa ready to work.
“The day he got the job, he talked about how hard we were going to work, and he preached the importance of believing in the work you put in,” Jones said. “A lot of the guys bought into that, and you could see it throughout the season. The first year, we had a couple ups and downs but the guys that were here bought into it. It took time, but this year it really showed, that what he preached came into fruition.”
There's one more carryover from UB: Oats’ staff in Tuscaloosa is populated with former Bulls personnel, including assistant coach Bryan Hodgson, director of basketball operations Adam Bauman, strength coach Mike Snowden, and graduate assistants Ikenna Smart and Christian Pino, both whom played at UB.
The Tide won the SEC’s regular-season and tournament titles. Oats on Wednesday was named a finalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year award. Oats’ bank account is a little bigger, too. Oats last month signed a contract extension to stay at Alabama through the 2026-27 season, and his annual salary jumped from $2.462 million to $3.225 million.
Oats said he’s heard from several MAC coaches as he prepares for the NCAA Tournament, as well as from Kentucky coach John Calipari.
“His advice was basically, don’t change much, keep doing what you’re doing,” Oats said. “He’s won a lot of tournament games. He’s made some deep runs. I appreciate the guys in our league reaching out to me that have a lot more experience doing tournament stuff than I have.”
At least one MAC coach is vouching for Alabama: UB coach Jim Whitesell, who was Oats’ assistant at UB from 2016 to 2019, and his successor two years ago.
“I really think they have a chance of winning it all,” Whitesell said. “He’s got experience. I know he’s so happy with the way they’re playing defense. That’s been such an improvement for them. They always have the great equalizer – they’re a team that can make a ton of 3s.
“With Herb Jones, you have a guy that can guard anyone in the country. You have the best defensive player in the country. And he’s a very good offensive player. He’s kind of got a lot of pieces. I’m really rooting for (Nate) to win the whole darn thing. I know it’s a hard one game at a time. But they’ve done an incredible job.”
News Sports Reporter Jason Wolf contributed to this report.