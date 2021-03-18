Former UB coach Nate Oats has Alabama rolling into NCAA Tournament

“Now, all the sudden I say something and 30 minutes after I say this, it’s all over the timeline on ESPN,” Oats said Wednesday, chuckling. “Was it really that big of a deal, what I said? Apparently it is now, so I’ve got to get a little better filter, I think.

“I’m not trying to create friction. That’s not who I am. But I’m not versed enough in the coach-speak, per se, in Division I basketball. I’m going to say what’s on my mind, but probably a little too much, to be honest with you. That’s probably not going to change. I’ve probably got to make sure I’m doing a better job of it not being too offensive with everybody.”

But on the court, Oats took what he formulated at UB and applied it to the Tide, emphasizing defense, tempo and preparing players to play their best basketball in March. Alabama enters the tournament on a six-game win streak, including an 80-79 win Sunday over LSU for the SEC championship.

He also had to work against a higher level of coaching and more competitive recruiting, and had to strategize against athletes in a Power Six basketball conference.

Oats’ players at Alabama, though, saw that their coach wanted the program to win. Herbert Jones, a forward and a third-team Associated Press All-American selection, said Oats came to Tuscaloosa ready to work.