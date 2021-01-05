 Skip to main content
Former UB basketball player faces kidnapping, assault charges in Louisiana
Former UB basketball player faces kidnapping, assault charges in Louisiana

A former University at Buffalo men’s basketball player, who left the program last month, faces kidnapping and assault charges relating to an incident with an ex-girlfriend in Louisiana. 

Chanse Robinson, who joined UB’s program as a freshman in the fall, was arrested Dec. 19 in Ruston, La. 

Robinson faces three felony counts of second-degree kidnapping, one misdemeanor count of battery of a dating partner and one felony count of aggravated assault upon a dating partner.

A UB athletic spokesperson told The News that Robinson left the program for personal reasons, following a loss to Bowling Green on Dec. 6.

The arrest occurred after Robinson left the program and UB has not commented.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office told the Ruston (La.) Leader that Robinson, 19, allegedly committed a battery of a juvenile ex-girlfriend at his home before making her get in a car and driving to a location where another battery occurred.

Robinson then reportedly drove the ex-girlfriend back to his home, placed another two juvenile females that were friends of the ex-girlfriend in the car and drove off again.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office told the News that a police report for the case was not available, as it is an active case. Robinson did not respond to a phone call by the News, or to a direct message on social media.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in the Louisiana 3rd Judicial District Court in Rustin for a felony arraignment hearing at 9 a.m. CT Jan. 19. 

Robinson appeared in one game early this season, playing 10 minutes, and has missed time with a wrist injury.

A three-star recruit, Robinson was ranked as the No. 3 point guard in Louisiana as a high school senior by 247Sports and the No. 41 point guard in the 2020 recruiting class. According to MaxPreps, he averaged 22.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists as a senior at Lincoln Prep in Grambling, La.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

