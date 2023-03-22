Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson will be named the head basketball coach at Arkansas State, according to Jeff Goodman from Stadium.

Hodgson, who spent four years on Nate Oats' staff at the University at Buffalo, was viewed by some as a potential option for the vacancy at UB.

The Jamestown High School and SUNY Fredonia State graduate is a skilled recruiter who helped build UB’s rosters during his four seasons with the Bulls, and he served as general manager of Blue Collar U, the alumni team that won The Basketball Tournament last summer.

Hodgson, 35, also was the primary recruiter in his four seasons at Alabama and worked with the team's frontcourt players.

Arkansas State athletic director Jeff Purinton spent seven years in Alabama's athletic department and oversaw the basketball program during Oats' first three seasons with the Tide.

Hodgson will replace Mike Balado, who posted an 82-100 record in six seasons. The Red Wolves were 13-20 overall this season.

This is Hodgson's first head coaching position.