Former Southwestern QB Cole Snyder to visit University at Buffalo

Former Southwestern quarterback Cole Snyder will take an official visit to the University at Buffalo, he announced on social media.
Snyder, who has also had a visit scheduled to Bowling Green, entered the transfer portal last week after three seasons at Rutgers.
Buffalo official visit this weekend📍🔵⚪️— cole snyder (@iamcolesnyder) December 8, 2021
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Snyder played in nine games in his career and was 21 for 31 for 165 yards with one touchdown.
An All-Western New York selection, Snyder passed for 2,069 yards and 37 touchdowns in his senior year at Southwestern.