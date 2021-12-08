 Skip to main content
Former Southwestern QB Cole Snyder to visit University at Buffalo
Former Southwestern QB Cole Snyder to visit University at Buffalo

  • Updated
RU: FBALL @ Penn State

Cole Snyder is a quarterback on the Rutgers football team and a former All-Western New York selection.

 Ben Solomon/Rutgers Athletics

Former Southwestern quarterback Cole Snyder will take an official visit to the University at Buffalo, he announced on social media. 

Snyder, who has also had a visit scheduled to Bowling Green, entered the transfer portal last week after three seasons at Rutgers. 

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Snyder played in nine games in his career and was 21 for 31 for 165 yards with one touchdown.

An All-Western New York selection, Snyder passed for 2,069 yards and 37 touchdowns in his senior year at Southwestern.

