Former Southwestern QB Cole Snyder enters the NCAA transfer portal at Rutgers
Former Southwestern QB Cole Snyder enters the NCAA transfer portal at Rutgers

  Updated
RU: FBALL @ Penn State

Cole Snyder is a quarterback on the Rutgers football team and a former All-Western New York selection.

 Ben Solomon/Rutgers Athletics

Former Southwestern quarterback Cole Snyder has entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Rutgers, according to Rivals.com.

Snyder played in nine games in his career and was 21 for 31 for 165 yards with one touchdown.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Rutgers has a logjam at the position behind starter Noah Vedral, who intends to return.

An All-Western New York selection, Snyder passed for 2,069 yards and 37 touchdowns in his senior year at Southwestern.

