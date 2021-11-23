Former Sabres forward Cory Conacher is in Canisius College Sports Hall of Fame class

Jones was the first Canisius lacrosse player to be named All-America and was a three-time All-MAAC choice. He had 129 career points and 98 goals. He also was the first former Golden Griffin selected in the Major League Lacrosse Entry Draft and was named the 2012 National Lacrosse League Rookie of the Year.

McGreal, the only four-time All-MAAC selection in program history, is the school’s career leader with 99 points, 35 goals and 29 assists. He was the MAAC Rookie of the Year in 2006.

Norton helped lead Canisius to 120 victories and three NCAA Tournament berths and ranks in the top 20 in program history in 14 statistical categories. Her 112 runs batted in are tied for fourth.

Turner is fourth in scoring in school history with 1,769 points and is one of six players to lead the team in scoring in three consecutive seasons. He is one of only two players with 1,500 career points, 400-plus rebounds and 400-plus assists and held the school record for assists with 616 at the time of his departure. A former three-time MAAC honoree, he currently plays in Macedonia.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 6, when the men’s basketball team hosts Manhattan at the Koessler Athletic Center at 1 p.m. Tickets for the annual Hall of Fame Day "Induction Brunch" at Montante Cultural Center are available through Feb. 1 via the Canisius Office of Alumni Engagement at 888-2700.