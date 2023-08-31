Noah Hutchins, a Park School graduate, will continue his basketball career at D’Youville University, the school announced Thursday.

Hutchins, the 2018-19 Allen Wilson Buffalo News Boys Basketball Player of the Year, spent this past season at Ranger College in Texas.

Welcome to Saints Country, Noah Hutchins. Noah returns to Buffalo after stints at Rice University and Ranger Community College. He's a mature, lead guard who plays with incredible pace, has a high basketball IQ, and gives the Dawgs another floor general.#FeedTheDawgs | #PawsUp pic.twitter.com/R9hpz1iG3z — D'Youville University Men's Basketball (@DYouvilleMBB) August 31, 2023

He averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in 33 games. Hutchins had a season-high 10 points against Collin County Community College.

The 6-foot-1 guard went to IMG Academy in Florida for one season after Park.

He then missed his freshman season at Rice because of injury. He played nine games as a sophomore for a total of 82 minutes and averaged 1.6 points per game before entering the transfer portal.