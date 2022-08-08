Former Niagara coach Joe Mihalich to be honored at Coaches vs. Cancer 716 Golf Classic.

Former Niagara and Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich will be presented with the Jim Satalin Inspiration Award by the Coaches vs. Cancer program Aug. 29 at Bartlett Country Club in Olean, following the Coaches vs. Cancer 716 Golf Classic.

Mihalich, who won 265 games at Niagara and led the Purple Eagles to two NCAA Tournaments, had a stroke in September 2020 and has been on a long road to recovery.

The award is named for Satalin, the former St. Bonaventure coach and player who has been instrumental in the creation of Coaches vs. Cancer.

The event begins with an 11 a.m. shotgun start followed by a 5 p.m. reception. Former Saint Joseph’s coach and current Michigan assistant Phil Martelli is the keynote speaker. Martelli is the 2001 recipient of the American Cancer Society’s St. George National Award for outstanding community service to the organization.

More than 30 golf foursomes are expected along with about 200 attendees to the reception. To register or for more information, visit Bit.ly/716golf.