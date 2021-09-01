Former Niagara basketball coach Patrick Beilein named as Syracuse Stallions coach

Patrick Beilein is once again coaching basketball.

Beilein, the former Niagara University coach and son of former Canisius men's basketball coach John Beilein, was named on Wednesday as head coach of the Syracuse Stallions of The Basketball League.

Coaching the Stallions is the first coaching job for Beilein since October 2019, when he resigned as head coach at Niagara after less than seven months, and cited "personal reasons" for his departure. The Stallions' release on his hire did not mention Beilein's tenure at Niagara.

Beilein could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

"We look forward to leaning on Pat for his experience and coaching expertise but also seeing him represent the Stallions on the sidelines in an attempt to bring a TBL National Championship to Syracuse," Stallions president and general manager Mike Sugamosto said in a statement.

"This hire is a no-brainer for our organization. Having Patrick in our backyard and ready for a new challenge made this simple."

Beilein will take over for Nick Perioli, who stepped down after he led the Stallions to the TBL Finals this past season. Perioli is taking a front-office role with the Stallions, according to the team's website.