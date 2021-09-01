Former Niagara basketball coach Patrick Beilein named as Syracuse Stallions coach

Patrick Beilein is once again coaching basketball.
Beilein, the former Niagara University coach and son of former Canisius men's basketball coach John Beilein, was named on Wednesday as head coach of the Syracuse Stallions of The Basketball League.
Coaching the Stallions is the first coaching job for Beilein since October 2019, when he resigned as head coach at Niagara after less than seven months, and cited "personal reasons" for his departure. The Stallions' release on his hire did not mention Beilein's tenure at Niagara.
Beilein could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
"We look forward to leaning on Pat for his experience and coaching expertise but also seeing him represent the Stallions on the sidelines in an attempt to bring a TBL National Championship to Syracuse," Stallions president and general manager Mike Sugamosto said in a statement.
"This hire is a no-brainer for our organization. Having Patrick in our backyard and ready for a new challenge made this simple."
Beilein will take over for Nick Perioli, who stepped down after he led the Stallions to the TBL Finals this past season. Perioli is taking a front-office role with the Stallions, according to the team's website.
Beilein returns to the Syracuse area for a second stint as a head coach. Beilein led LeMoyne College to three Division II NCAA tournaments in four seasons as head coach, and he was 77-41 overall and 55-25 in the Northeast-10 Conference.
A 2006 graduate of West Virginia and a former guard for the Mountaineers, Beilein spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Michigan from 2008 to 2010, was an assistant at Dartmouth in 2010-2011, and was the director of basketball operations at Bradley University in 2011-2012. He coached at West Virginia Wesleyan College from 2012 to 2014, and was an assistant with the Utah Jazz of the NBA during the 2014-15 season. Beilein became Le Moyne’s coach in June 2015.