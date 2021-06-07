 Skip to main content
Former East Aurora volleyball star Olivia Alessi transfers to Daemen College
2019 Coaches All-WNY girls volleyball (copy)

Olivia Alessi is heading to Daemen.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Olivia Alessi, a three-time All-Western New York selection in volleyball at East Aurora, is returning home.

Alessi is transferring from Duquesne to Daemen College and will have four years remaining.

She played in five of Duquesne’s nine matches with 18 sets played this past season as a freshman.

She set school records at East Aurora for assists (1,034), service aces (243) and kills (482).

Alessi is the second Division I transfer from Western New York to join the Daemen program. Right side hitter Caitlyn Meyer, from St. Mary’s, recently announced her transfer after four years at James Madison. 

"I've known Liv a long time as she attended our camps and matches growing up," coach Stephanie Albano said in a news release. "I am genuinely excited Liv chose to come back home and play for us. We lost two liberos to graduation this year and adding Liv will give us much-needed depth at that position. Her competitive spirit, strong work ethic, and drive will elevate our program as we look to compete for a conference championship this fall."

