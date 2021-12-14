Former Canisius WR Nik McMillan ready to sign with UB football program

At least four players from UB’s 2021 freshman class have announced their intentions to transfer to other programs, and that has opened scholarships for the next class of incoming freshmen and transfers.

McMillan is one of at least 11 high school players who are expected to sign with the Bulls when the early signing period begins Wednesday and continues through Friday. The late signing period is Feb. 2-April 1.

McMillan caught 38 passes for 867 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games this fall at Wise, in Upper Marlboro, Md., and he was a Washington Post All-Met selection. In the spring, McMillan caught 18 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns at Canisius. McMillan helped the Crusaders win the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association championship.

“I really thought it was a better opportunity to play against a new environment,” McMillan said. “I feel like being out here, I learned way more, offensively and defensively, and I feel I’ll be more prepared.”

McMillan plans to enroll over the summer, and expects to play at outside receiver for the Bulls.