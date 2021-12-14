Former Canisius WR Nik McMillan ready to sign with UB football program

Nik McMillan moved from Western New York to Maryland over the summer, but maintained his verbal commitment to join the University at Buffalo football program.
McMillan originally committed to the Bulls in June of 2021, after his junior year at Canisius, where he was a first-team all-Western New York selection in football. However, he relocated to live with his extended family in suburban Washington, D.C, and the wide receiver helped the football team at Wise High School play in the Maryland Class 4A state championship game earlier this month.
McMillan was a first-team All-Western New York selection this spring, and caught 18 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns for the Crusaders
He kept his commitment to the Bulls, though, because he believed he had forged an authentic relationship with the coaching staff.
“They loved me like I was already there,” McMillan said. “And I think that when I get there, the love will be there. I felt like they really wanted me in the program and I was meant to be there.”
McMillan plans to sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period in college football recruiting, to join the Bulls for the 2022 season.
He will be part of the first full incoming freshman class for UB coach Maurice Linguist. Linguist took over the Bulls in May, and inherited a freshman class that was assembled by previous UB coach Lance Leipold, who became Kansas' coach in April.
At least four players from UB’s 2021 freshman class have announced their intentions to transfer to other programs, and that has opened scholarships for the next class of incoming freshmen and transfers.
McMillan is one of at least 11 high school players who are expected to sign with the Bulls when the early signing period begins Wednesday and continues through Friday. The late signing period is Feb. 2-April 1.
McMillan caught 38 passes for 867 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games this fall at Wise, in Upper Marlboro, Md., and he was a Washington Post All-Met selection. In the spring, McMillan caught 18 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns at Canisius. McMillan helped the Crusaders win the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association championship.
“I really thought it was a better opportunity to play against a new environment,” McMillan said. “I feel like being out here, I learned way more, offensively and defensively, and I feel I’ll be more prepared.”
Devin Grant is one of seven players whose commitments to the Bulls' incoming 2022 recruiting class have been announced.
McMillan plans to enroll over the summer, and expects to play at outside receiver for the Bulls.
“I learned so much more as a player here,” McMillan said. “Being with our offensive coordinator, (Steve) Rapp, he taught me little things about the game, and how to carry myself. I learned different play calls and the use of hand signals, and we didn’t do those at Canisius. That won’t be new to me when I get to college.”
In addition to McMillan, UB’s incoming freshman class is expected to include Jackson Paradis, a running back who ran for 1,851 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games at Tilton Academy in New Hampshire, and was named last week as the Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year in football. It is also expected to include Devin Grant, a wide receiver from Holy Cross High School in Flushing. Grant is the nephew of former Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe, who now plays for the Detroit Lions.
At least three college transfers are expected to join the Bulls as part of the signing class.
Jahmin Muse, a defensive back from Boston College, announced Tuesday that he will transfer to UB after four years with the Eagles. Muse had eight tackles and an interception return for a touchdown in eight games this season, but had 38 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups in 11 games in 2020.
Robbie Mangas announced Tuesday that he will transfer to UB after three seasons at Dartmouth. Mangas is a tight end who caught eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown for the Big Green in 2021.
Tre Hines, a wide receiver from College of San Mateo (Calif.), announced his commitment to UB on Monday night.
UB’s coaching staff also continued to offer scholarships to potential transfers as signing day approached, including former Southwestern High School quarterback Cole Snyder.
Snyder, a former All-Western New York selection who graduated from Southwestern in 2019, is expected to announce his transfer decision this week. Snyder played at Rutgers for three seasons before entering the transfer portal earlier this month, and has received offers from UB, Bowling Green and Wagner.
247Sports on Tuesday ranked UB’s incoming recruiting class sixth in the 12-team Mid-American Conference and 98th of 130 FBS programs.