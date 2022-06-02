 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Bona star Dominick Welch to honor shooting victims by wearing No. 10 at Alabama

  • Updated
All over the rim

St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch drunks during the first half of a game.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News file photo
Dominick Welch, the former Cheektowaga basketball star, will wear No. 10 at the  University of Alabama this season in honor of the 10 people who were killed last month in a mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, the Alabama basketball program announced Thursday. 

Welch spent four seasons with St. Bonaventure before announcing his intention to transfer for his final season.

The Alabama program is headed by Nate Oats, who coached the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team from 2015-19. Bryan Hodgson, a Jamestown native who played basketball at Fredonia State, is an assistant on the Crimson Tide’s staff.

Welch, a 6-foot-5 guard, finished his fourth season with the Bonnies averaging 12.3 points, six rebounds and 37.5 minutes in 33 games. He helped the Bonnies reach the National Invitation Tournament semifinals in March. Welch was named to the NIT's all-tournament team after scoring a game-high 25 points against Xavier, including shooting 7 for 10 on 3-pointers.

He scored 1,198 points and had 649 rebounds in four seasons, and is also Western New York’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball, with 2,376 points in five seasons at Cheektowaga.

