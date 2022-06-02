Former Bona star Dominick Welch to honor shooting victims by wearing No. 10 at Alabama

Dominick Welch, the former Cheektowaga basketball star, will wear No. 10 at the University of Alabama this season in honor of the 10 people who were killed last month in a mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, the Alabama basketball program announced Thursday.

Welch spent four seasons with St. Bonaventure before announcing his intention to transfer for his final season.

The Alabama program is headed by Nate Oats, who coached the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team from 2015-19. Bryan Hodgson, a Jamestown native who played basketball at Fredonia State, is an assistant on the Crimson Tide’s staff.

In honor of the 10 victims who lost their lives in last month’s Tops supermarket attack, Buffalo native Dom Welch will wear No. 10 for the upcoming season. #Buffalo10 pic.twitter.com/uhAHisHinX — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) June 2, 2022

Welch, a 6-foot-5 guard, finished his fourth season with the Bonnies averaging 12.3 points, six rebounds and 37.5 minutes in 33 games. He helped the Bonnies reach the National Invitation Tournament semifinals in March. Welch was named to the NIT's all-tournament team after scoring a game-high 25 points against Xavier, including shooting 7 for 10 on 3-pointers.

He scored 1,198 points and had 649 rebounds in four seasons, and is also Western New York’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball, with 2,376 points in five seasons at Cheektowaga.