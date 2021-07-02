Former Bills safety Dean Marlowe announces nephew's commitment to UB football

The University at Buffalo's 2022 recruiting class got another addition Friday, and the commitment came in professional fashion.

However, Devin Grant, a wide receiver/safety from Holy Cross High School in Flushing didn't announce his commitment – his uncle, former Bills and current Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe, announced Grant's commitment on his social media accounts.

"Can’t be more proud lil bro! Love you @DevinGrant2022," wrote Marlowe, who played for the Bills for the last three seasons before signing with the Lions as a free agent in April. "It’s just the beginning .. @CoachMo15."

Grant will be a senior this fall at Holy Cross. According to Rivals.com, Grant also had offers from Army, Fordham, Stony Brook and James Madison, where Marlowe played college football.

According to MaxPreps.com, Grant had 33 tackles and seven interceptions on defense and 38 carries for 305 yards and a touchdown on offense in nine games as a sophomore in 2019. That year, he also completed 35 of 73 passes for 474 yards and five touchdowns, and was intercepted three times.