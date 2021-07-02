 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Bills safety Dean Marlowe announces nephew's commitment to UB football
0 comments

Former Bills safety Dean Marlowe announces nephew's commitment to UB football

Support this work for $1 a month
Seal the deal

Buffalo Bills strong safety Dean Marlowe (31) and cornerback Levi Wallace (39) celebrate their fumble recovery to seal the win against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 1, 2020.

 James P. McCoy/News file photo

The University at Buffalo's 2022 recruiting class got another addition Friday, and the commitment came in professional fashion.

However, Devin Grant, a wide receiver/safety from Holy Cross High School in Flushing didn't announce his commitment – his uncle, former Bills and current Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe, announced Grant's commitment on his social media accounts. 

"Can’t be more proud lil bro! Love you @DevinGrant2022," wrote Marlowe, who played for the Bills for the last three seasons before signing with the Lions as a free agent in April. "It’s just the beginning .. @CoachMo15."

Grant will be a senior this fall at Holy Cross. According to Rivals.com, Grant also had offers from Army, Fordham, Stony Brook and James Madison, where Marlowe played college football. 

According to MaxPreps.com, Grant had 33 tackles and seven interceptions on defense and 38 carries for 305 yards and a touchdown on offense in nine games as a sophomore in 2019. That year, he also completed 35 of 73 passes for 474 yards and five touchdowns, and was intercepted three times. 

In four games as a junior this spring at Holy Cross, Grant had 13 tackles and two interceptions on defense and had 13 catches for 194 yards and four touchdowns at wide receiver. 

Grant is one of seven players whose commitments to the Bulls' incoming 2022 recruiting class have been announced. That group includes Canisius High School wide receiver Nik McMillan.

The national letter of intent early signing period for football is Dec. 16-18.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News