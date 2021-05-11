Former All-WNY volleyball star Meghan Neelon moves on to North Carolina

Meghan Neelon's volleyball skills soon will add another chapter to her life and career.
Neelon competed for four seasons at the University of Alabama after a standout career at Clarence, where she played on three sectional Class AA championship teams (2014-16) and made one trip to the state Final Four in 2015.
After receiving her bachelor's degree from Alabama, Neelon intends to compete as a graduate transfer at North Carolina.
"I'm excited about it," Neelon said as she took her turn at the wheel and traveled with her parents from Tuscaloosa, Ala., to return home.
Leaving home in Clarence Center for the Deep South and the highly competitive Southeastern Conference were challenges Neelon took on and appreciates.
"Just the overall experience, being in the South with different kinds of people was one thing, and, volleyball-wise, the team-kind of chemistry," she said.
Alabama and the SEC are famous for football, of course, but women's sports in the conference are very competitive, especially in track and field, gymnastics, softball and volleyball.
Two weeks ago, Kentucky defeated Texas to become the first SEC team to win the NCAA women's volleyball championship. Kentucky has succeeded Florida as a dominant SEC team in the sport.
Neelon competed against the Wildcats for three of the last four seasons.
"Kentucky. I played a lot of times against them. They definitely deserve it this year. I'm happy for them," Neelon said.
Alabama never has won the SEC title in women's volleyball, but had winning overall records in Neelon's first two seasons with the Crimson Tide, when she started 63 matches as the primary setter.
"In high school, I was more of an outside hitter," Neelon said. "Now, I'm a setter. I always like setter and once I got that, I decided to run with it."
As a freshman, she had a career-high 59 assists in a match against Tennessee and she had a career-high 22 digs in a nonconference match against Samford as a sophomore.
In her junior season, she played on an Alabama team that won the University at Buffalo Invitational. Neelon posted a season-high 45 assists across five sets and had eight digs against Colgate in the tournament.
An injury that season limited Neelon to nine starts in the 16 matches she played. By then, Ed Allen, the coach who had recruited her, had moved on and Lindsay Devine had taken over. Neelon's playing time began to diminish. After starting only two of Bama's first eight matches this season, Neelon and other team members opted out of competition after the first semester.
"I mean, it was obvious. There are a lot of different things," Neelon said. "We were the only recruiting class left from the previous coach and our coach was bringing in more of her players."
After opting out of the rest of her senior season, Neelon entered the NCAA transfer portal and decided to take advantage of the additional season of eligibility given college athletes by the NCAA because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It was kind of a weird thing," Neelon said of her decision. "With the fifth year of eligibility that we got due to Covid, I wanted to see what was out there as transfer possibilities. I'm happy where I ended up and I'm definitely excited.
"I was looking for a competitive coaching situation."
After an eight-week vacation at home, Neelon will head for Chapel Hill, N.C., to begin classes and training for the volleyball season. Carolina was 10-8 and 9-7 in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the 2020-21 season, which was completed last month instead of the normal fall schedule.