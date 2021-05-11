Former All-WNY volleyball star Meghan Neelon moves on to North Carolina

Neelon competed against the Wildcats for three of the last four seasons.

"Kentucky. I played a lot of times against them. They definitely deserve it this year. I'm happy for them," Neelon said.

Alabama never has won the SEC title in women's volleyball, but had winning overall records in Neelon's first two seasons with the Crimson Tide, when she started 63 matches as the primary setter.

"In high school, I was more of an outside hitter," Neelon said. "Now, I'm a setter. I always like setter and once I got that, I decided to run with it."

As a freshman, she had a career-high 59 assists in a match against Tennessee and she had a career-high 22 digs in a nonconference match against Samford as a sophomore.

In her junior season, she played on an Alabama team that won the University at Buffalo Invitational. Neelon posted a season-high 45 assists across five sets and had eight digs against Colgate in the tournament.