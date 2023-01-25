Fordham men break open close game, beat St. Bonaventure

Fordham used a 9-0 run in the second half to break open a close game and the Rams went on to beat St. Bonaventure 79-68 in a men’s basketball game Wednesday at Reilly Center.

The Bonnies (10-11, 4-4 Atlantic 10) led 30-28 at halftime.

After Daryl Banks III made a 3-pointer to trim Fordham’s lead to 54-48 with 7:47 left in the game, the Rams (16-4, 4-3) pushed the lead to 63-48 on a three-point play by Khalid Moore. The Bonnies never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Banks scored 29 points to lead Bona, and Kyrell Luc added 10 points and six assists.

Fordham was led by Moore’s 19 points and Darius Quisenberry added 17. Will Richardson chipped in 16 points.

St. Bonaventure returns to action Saturday with a 6 p.m. game at VCU in Richmond, Va.