For the Bonnies, Bob Lanier 'will always be in our hearts and in our minds'

ALLEGANY – There were plenty of smiles among the seven St. Bonaventure basketball legacies on stage Friday at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. There was a lot of laughter among the Bonnies, too.

Less than two weeks after Bob Lanier’s death, his former classmates and teammates reunited at St. Bonaventure to share stories of their time with the Buffalo native and 1966 Bennett High School graduate.

So many know Lanier as Bona’s greatest player, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and one of the NBA’s most prolific centers. He died last week in Arizona, at 73.

The Bonnies know Lanier as their friend.

They recalled some of their fondest memories during St. Bonaventure’s reunion weekend. The panel was originally meant to commemorate the 1970 Bonnies, who reached the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, but quickly became a spoken memorial to Lanier, the paramount figure of Bona basketball history.

The panel, made up of Bona basketball greats that included Buffalonians Dale Tepas and Ronald “Whitey” Martin. Also on hand were Greg Gary, Paul Hoffman, Gene Fahey, Vincent Martin and Bonnies coach Larry Weise.

Lanier, though, was known as much as he was for his selfless nature and his generosity as he was for his colossal stature and his silky, yet tough, touch in the paint.

Case in point: His gesture to Fahey minutes before a game at Seton Hall, one of the poignant stories told during the panel discussion.

Fahey, a forward on the 1970 team, recalled when Lanier handed him the brown-and-white practice basketball the Bonnies used in warmups as they lined up to go onto the floor at Seton Hall in South Orange, N.J.

“I’m from East Orange, and Bob knew that my family was in the gym, and as we were about to leave the locker room, without saying a word, he just handed me the ball," Fahey said. "It’s a small thing, but a thoughtful thing that, maybe, most captains or co-captains wouldn’t do.”

Some of the stories were funny. Tepas, a 1967 St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute graduate and a guard on Bona’s 1970 team, told the story of a visit Lanier made to Buffalo when he was in the NBA. Lanier insisted he should stop by Tepas’ house and pick him up but Tepas wanted to go to Lanier’s house instead.

Lanier, Tepas recalled, protested. “Is your mom home?” Lanier asked Tepas, who answered in the affirmative. “Did she make any pie?”

“I said, ‘When are we going?’ and he said, ‘Tomorrow. And I’m sure there’ll be a pie.’ ”

Some were a little embarrassing – but still rooted in humor. Like the time Lanier asked Weise, Bona’s coach from 1961-73, if he could play Weise’s daughter, Kristen, in a round of golf.

Lanier knew Kristen Weise (Nash) was a skilled golfer, and wanted to tee off against her during a school day – and bet her a dollar that he would beat her.

Weise warned Lanier against it, and told Lanier, “this is going to get out, and you’re going to be embarrassed.”

Weise and his wife, though, wrote a note to Allegany Central High asking for their daughter to be excused for the day – “I don’t want to say we lied,” Larry Weise said. “We fibbed. We said she was sick.” – and Kristen, then a high school senior, beat Lanier. Their timing was bad, though. A photographer from the Olean Times Herald was at the course that afternoon and took a photo of Lanier giving a dollar to Kristen Weise as they walked off the course.

“They put it on the front page of the paper and the principal said, 'Don’t ever lie to me again,’ ” Larry Weise said.

“Kristen never spent the dollar. She pinned it up, like a trophy, one that she still has.”

They brought up a little-known fact about Lanier, as well. Lanier was St. Bonaventure’s campus ping-pong champion, who was once a Buffalo city champion in the sport, and used his reach and his athleticism to dominate games against students in Bona’s dormitories.

But Lanier, Gary said, also had a certain sense of self-assuredness and a little bit of irreverence. When the Bonnies played at Detroit College, Gary and Lanier took a cab from the suburban Detroit airport to their hotel in the city. As the cab pulled up, across the street from the hotel, Lanier spotted Happy Hairston of the Los Angeles Lakers, and nudged Gary.

“Look, it’s Happy Hairston! I can’t believe it!” Lanier exclaimed. Lanier, Gary said, told the cab to make a U-turn and pull up in front of the hotel. Lanier, Gary said, opened the door of the cab and coolly strode up to the 6-foot-7 Lakers forward.

“Hi, Hap,” he said, casually. Gary’s jaw dropped as Lanier continued to walk ahead.

Gary, a guard on the 1970 team, also remembers a game when Lanier fouled out: a 94-93 overtime win in 1967 at Toledo, during Gary’s freshman year.

“When he fouled out, they let up a roar because he was out of the game, and the troops rallied and came from behind and won the game, and I screamed and I hollered and I cried,” Gary said. “When the game was over, I had lost my voice. To this day, it was the most exciting game I had ever witnessed in person.”

Fahey, though, wanted to dispel one widely held belief about Lanier and the 1970 Final Four team.

As many know, Lanier did not play in the 1970 national semifinal game against Jacksonville, as he sustained a knee injury after Villanova’s Chris Ford fell on him during a scramble for a loose ball in an NCAA Tournament regional final in Columbia, S.C.

Two years later, Ford and Lanier became teammates with the Detroit Pistons.

“The injury at Villanova comes up, and it seems it’s still out there that Chris Ford meant to do that, which is a silly question,” Fahey said. “An athlete wouldn’t do that.

“They talked about it, and Bob was satisfied that there was nothing intentional. You may have read in the last few days some quotes from articles of Bob saying that he felt so bad about that because, in his words, he felt he let us down."

Fahey set the record straight: “Nobody here ever felt he let us down.”

There was a tinge of sadness among his teammates, too, as they discussed afterwards what Lanier meant, not just to Bona basketball or to the sport, but to their own lives.

Because he wasn’t just Bob Lanier, St. Bonaventure basketball idol.

They took solace that so many on Friday celebrated their friend, and that they had the chance to be a part of Lanier’s life – and to continue his legacy.

“I will always remember him,” said Ronald Martin, a Bishop Timon graduate. “We will always remember him. He will always be in our hearts and in our minds.”

