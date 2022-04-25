For MAAC, Saint Peter's NCAA Tournament run means added boost in revenue

Niagara University athletic director Simon Gray was at KeyBank Center on March 17 as part of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s contingent overseeing the downtown Buffalo arena as an NCAA Tournament host site.

Gray noticed that MAAC commissioner Richard Ensor was intently watching the Saint Peter’s-Kentucky men’s basketball game on a mobile device. Then, Gray noticed the first-round game had gone to overtime in Indianapolis.

The Peacocks were about to upset the Wildcats, one of college basketball’s blue bloods. Ensor, a 1975 Saint Peter’s graduate, had to contain his excitement as he watched his alma mater bust brackets and break the internet.

“For the commissioner to be a Saint Peter’s alum and be able to be in the same arena with him, as they were winning, that first game was really special,” Gray said. “It felt really great because, in a way, it validated the quality of our league, because it’s very difficult and challenging on any night. Any of the teams can win, and Saint Peter’s was able to show the quality of the MAAC on a national stage.”

The win – and the next two that followed for Saint Peter’s – wasn’t just a source of pride for the MAAC, though. The Peacocks’ run to the Elite Eight set up a source of revenue for the conference.

As a result, the MAAC will receive more than $1 million in NCAA distributions in each of the next six years, which amounts to about $92,727 per school, per year.

The conference’s council of presidents will decide how it will distribute the money to its member schools.

“That starts adding up after a while, if you start adding up 11, 12 schools, or the number of schools we’re going to have in the MAAC,” Ensor told The News. “Say it’s $40,000 for 11 schools, and that’s almost half a million dollars, $400,000. I only point that out because while a million dollars sounds like a lot of money, it is, but when you start paying for things across 10 or 11 schools, it becomes … not as much as you think.”

The payouts won’t be immediate, either. Ensor said the conference won’t see the money for at least a year.

“We know what we have, and it equates to about a million a year in additional revenue for the conference,” Canisius College athletic director Bill Maher said. “When you think about it, for a conference with 11 teams, that’s about $80,000-$90,000 per school. That’s not an insignificant amount of money but it’s not a watershed amount.”

How NCAA distributions are earned

Saint Peter’s run to the Elite Eight has helped give the MAAC – an 11-school conference made up of private schools with an average enrollment of about 4,800 per institution – exposure and a financial boost. It’s been 12 years since the MAAC had won an NCAA Tournament game and gained an NCAA unit, and it’s been 10 years since the MAAC was a two-bid league, when Iona and Loyola (Md.) made the 68-team field.

The last time the MAAC had an NCAA Tournament run similar to Saint Peter’s was in 2009, when Siena, a No. 9 seed, lost to No. 1 Louisville in the second round, after the Saints beat No. 8 Ohio State in the first round.

According to the Associated Press, NCAA distributions are paid to conferences through television deals with CBS and Turner Sports, which broadcasts NCAA men’s tournament games. The NCAA has allocated more than $625 million for distributions, according to the NCAA’s 2022 Division I revenue distribution plan.

At the beginning of the NCAA Tournament, each of the 32 conferences represented in the tournament receive an equal conference unit.

For each game every additional team in the tournament from a conference wins, the conference gains a unit. Wins in the national semifinals and finals don’t count as units.

A conference’s automatic bid team equates to the baseline unit for each conference, and each game that team wins is an additional unit. At-large teams from conferences earn an additional unit for making the 68-team field, and each game an at-large team wins is an additional unit.

According to the MAAC, the basketball unit value for 2023 is estimated at $340,000. Saint Peter’s earned three units for the MAAC with wins against Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue. North Carolina defeated the Peacocks in the Elite Eight.

Combined, those units will total more than $1 million a year in additional distributions for the MAAC for the next six years, beginning in April of 2023. Those units include an annual, built-in increase until 2027, when the value drops due to an increase in overall units for the NCAA membership.

But Maher and Gray, Canisius' and Niagara’s athletic directors, also point to the exposure that Saint Peter’s gained, not only for its own institution but for the MAAC as a conference. Ensor wouldn’t put an exact dollar figure on the amount of publicity and exposure the schools and the conference received – “millions of dollars,” he said – but a byproduct of that exposure will come in the forms of increased admissions, alumni donations, branding and merchandising opportunities, sponsorships and even in future scheduling for Saint Peters, which could become an opponent of Power Six teams looking to schedule future games.

“It improves our brand recognition,” Maher said. “People are more aware of the MAAC because of what Saint Peter’s has been able to do. The MAAC got a lot of publicity for that and now, as our coaches go out and recruit, they can say, ‘Look at what Saint Peter’s did, there’s some really good basketball being played here.’ That validates the level of competitiveness, and colleagues from other conferences are saying, ‘This is terrific.’ People are paying attention.”

How NCAA distributions are doled out

The general perception is that the Peacocks struck a gold mine for its conference in reaching the Elite Eight, but Ensor is more tempered in how it will financially impact the MAAC.

A conference bylaw states the money earned from NCAA Tournament units go directly to the conference’s general income fund, and the MAAC council of presidents determines whether those funds go into the conference’s reserves, if they are distributed to member schools or if they are used for program enhancements at the end of each fiscal year.

Traditionally, Ensor said, NCAA distribution money has gone toward increasing program enhancements, which, in past years, has meant paying the costs of lodging for schools at MAAC tournaments, equipment purchases or upgrading arena replay systems or in-game video production systems.

“It could be by grants,” Ensor said. “We could say, ‘We’re going to give each school $50,000 to do whatever you want with it.’ But we usually try to dedicate it towards something that is tangible and will help the school directly with basketball.”

Canisius and Niagara aren’t immediately making wish lists involving facilities upgrades, coaching bonuses or scholarship money, either.

“There are different areas where the money could be spent, and it certainly could be spent at the conference level to benefit the schools or to benefit conference initiatives,” said Gray, Niagara’s athletic director. “And I think it’s a little bit premature to say where, exactly, that money will be best used. I think that will be developed as we have these continuing conversations.”

But, Ensor said, with a laugh, “We’re not going to argue about the abundance of riches. We’ll figure out ways to spend it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.