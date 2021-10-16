Foot surgery sidelines Canisius basketball guard Tahj Staveskie indefinitely

Canisius College freshman guard Tahj Staveskie is out indefinitely after undergoing foot surgery, the men's basketball program announced Saturday.

Staveskie posted a picture with his left foot in a cast Friday night on his Instagram account. He wrote that he sustained a broken foot last month and that he plans to sit out this season and focus on rehabilitation.

Staveskie is a 6-foot, 165-pound guard who was part of Canisius' incoming recruiting class. He spent a post-graduate season at SPIRE Institute in northeast Ohio in 2020-21. He averaged 20 points and six assists a game, and made at least five 3-pointers in eight games last season.

Canisius opens the season Nov. 9 at Miami (Fla.).

