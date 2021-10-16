Foot surgery sidelines Canisius basketball guard Tahj Staveskie indefinitely

Canisius College freshman guard Tahj Staveskie is out indefinitely after undergoing foot surgery, the men's basketball program announced Saturday.
Staveskie posted a picture with his left foot in a cast Friday night on his Instagram account. He wrote that he sustained a broken foot last month and that he plans to sit out this season and focus on rehabilitation.
Staveskie is a 6-foot, 165-pound guard who was part of Canisius' incoming recruiting class. He spent a post-graduate season at SPIRE Institute in northeast Ohio in 2020-21. He averaged 20 points and six assists a game, and made at least five 3-pointers in eight games last season.
Canisius opens the season Nov. 9 at Miami (Fla.).
Rachel Lenzi
College/high school sports enterprise reporter
I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.
