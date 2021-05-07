Five things to know about Maurice Linguist, UB's new football coach

The University at Buffalo needed a week to finalize its new head football coach.
The Bulls announced Friday night that Maurice Linguist will be the successor to Lance Leipold, who left April 30 to take the same job at Kansas.
Linguist is currently the co-defensive coordinator at Michigan. He replaces Lance Leipold, who left UB last week to become the head coach at Kansas.
Linguist is in his 15th season as a football coach, and he joins the Bulls after four months as Michigan’s defensive backs coach and as the Wolverines’ co-defensive coordinator.
Here are five things to know about Linguist:
Returning to UB
Linguist isn’t a stranger to Buffalo or Western New York. A college football coach since 2007, Linguist was a defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator on Jeff Quinn’s UB staff in 2012 and 2013, working on a defense that boasted NFL linebacker Khalil Mack.
UB made their second bowl appearance as a Mid-American Conference program in 2013, playing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Bulls’ defense was second in the MAC in interceptions (15), points allowed (24.4 per game) and yards allowed (382.2 per game). Mack was the biggest name on UB’s defense, but Linguist also coached Najja Johnson, a defensive back who blossomed in those two seasons, earning All-MAC honors and finishing with 38 career pass breakups.
Playing days at Baylor
Linguist is a native of Dallas who earned an undergraduate degree in communications from Baylor in 2006, and a master’s degree in health, human performance and recreation in 2007. A Baylor strong safety from 2003-06, he made 24 starts and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection in 2006, when he had 71 tackles, one sack, three passes defended and two forced fumbles, and was Baylor’s defensive MVP. Linguist then became a graduate assistant who worked with strong safeties and rover backs in 2007.
Lengthy coaching resume
Linguist is no stranger to college coaching, either. In addition to this being his second stop at UB, and his short tenure at Michigan, he’s also coached at Valdosta State (Division II), James Madison (Football Championship Subdivision), Iowa State, Mississippi State, Minnesota and Texas A&M.
Star recruiter
Linguist isn’t just a defensive ace, either. He’s a top-notch recruiter, as well, something that’s defined his time in each of his stops. Texas A&M had top-six recruiting classes in 2019 and 2020, and Linguist was the lead recruiter for five-star safety Jaylon Jones, who signed with Texas A&M in December 2019.
Linguist helped Minnesota recruit Rashod Bateman in 2017; Bateman was the Big Ten’s wide receiver of the year in 2019 and a first-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens last week.
At James Madison, an FCS program, Linguist helped the Dukes sign the top FCS recruiting class during the 2012 cycle.
More representation
Linguist becomes the Mid-American Conference’s second Black head football coach for the 2021 season, joining Northern Illinois’ Thomas Hammock. According to the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches, there were just 14 Black head coaches in the 130 FBS programs nationwide, prior to the 2020 season.