Five things to know about Maurice Linguist, UB's new football coach

Playing days at Baylor

Linguist is a native of Dallas who earned an undergraduate degree in communications from Baylor in 2006, and a master’s degree in health, human performance and recreation in 2007. A Baylor strong safety from 2003-06, he made 24 starts and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection in 2006, when he had 71 tackles, one sack, three passes defended and two forced fumbles, and was Baylor’s defensive MVP. Linguist then became a graduate assistant who worked with strong safeties and rover backs in 2007.

Lengthy coaching resume

Linguist is no stranger to college coaching, either. In addition to this being his second stop at UB, and his short tenure at Michigan, he’s also coached at Valdosta State (Division II), James Madison (Football Championship Subdivision), Iowa State, Mississippi State, Minnesota and Texas A&M.

Star recruiter

Linguist isn’t just a defensive ace, either. He’s a top-notch recruiter, as well, something that’s defined his time in each of his stops. Texas A&M had top-six recruiting classes in 2019 and 2020, and Linguist was the lead recruiter for five-star safety Jaylon Jones, who signed with Texas A&M in December 2019.