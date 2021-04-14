Five takeaways from UB football's spring practices

“It’s a common saying that our goal is a MAC championship, of course,” said Fuzak, whose team lost to Ball State in the MAC championship game, then won the Camellia Bowl in December. “It’s a common understanding that we want to win the bowl games. But I think that we’ve gotten to a point, mentally, where we’re not focused on the outcome, we’re focused on the process. We’re focused on, ‘Hey, my block is right here, it’s not that good, can you help me here?’ We’re focused on this practice. Not necessarily the end result. I’m seeing that mentality spread, not just from our leadership but to the players and the staff. That mentality of coming in and getting better, and not necessarily pursuing a goal, is huge. I think that will be very evident this season, how we’re handling each game.”