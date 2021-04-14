Five takeaways from UB football's spring practices

Jake Fuzak didn't flat-out say the University at Buffalo football team was built to compete for another Mid-American Conference championship this fall.
But Fuzak, an offensive lineman, considered the process of what it takes for the Bulls to reach that point. A part of that development process concluded when UB finished spring practices Wednesday.
“It’s a common saying that our goal is a MAC championship, of course,” said Fuzak, whose team lost to Ball State in the MAC championship game, then won the Camellia Bowl in December. “It’s a common understanding that we want to win the bowl games. But I think that we’ve gotten to a point, mentally, where we’re not focused on the outcome, we’re focused on the process. We’re focused on, ‘Hey, my block is right here, it’s not that good, can you help me here?’ We’re focused on this practice. Not necessarily the end result. I’m seeing that mentality spread, not just from our leadership but to the players and the staff. That mentality of coming in and getting better, and not necessarily pursuing a goal, is huge. I think that will be very evident this season, how we’re handling each game.”
Now, the Bulls turn their focus to the 2021 season after finishing 6-1 in 2020 and at No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. UB is scheduled to open the season Sept. 2 at UB Stadium against Wagner, a Football Championship Subdivision program.
Here are five takeaways from UB coach Lance Leipold, Fuzak and Bulls safety Tyrone Hill, who met with local reporters on a video conference Wednesday.
1. The Bulls benefited from a full set of spring practices
The Covid-19 pandemic shortened UB’s spring practice schedule to nine sessions in 2020, but the Bulls had a full 15 practices this spring.
The Bulls had abbreviated scrimmages scheduled into weekday sessions rather than a single scrimmage at the end of the week. The Bulls also had five practices each week rather than scattering practice dates over the course of four to six weeks.
“That was to mentally and physically work through some of the things that we need to consistently do, that we probably didn’t do last year, as we were ramping up to play, or last spring,” Leipold said. “That was mentally and physically challenging our guys to work through that, while adding things to our installation and fighting through day-to-day things.”
2. Leipold is confident in competition at several positions
Leipold finished spring practices encouraged by the competition and the depth at offensive line, defensive line and cornerback.
On the offensive line, Fuzak will switch from right tackle to left tackle, and Leipold was encouraged by the competition between Michael Ford and Gabe Wallace at right tackle.
Max Michel has emerged on the defensive line as a candidate to replace Malcolm Koonce at defensive end, while Eric Black is in the mix.
Leipold also anticipates that Isaiah King, Logic Hudgens, Aapri Washington, Ali Abbas and Wankeith Akin will compete at cornerback. Washington, Abbas and Akin return after missing all or parts of 2020 due to injuries, and they’ll boost to a pass defense that was fourth in the MAC and tied for 29th in the nation (203 yards per game).
“That’s going to be a highly competitive position but one that’s seen a lot of action,” Leipold said of the cornerbacks. “That will help us in defending the pass.”
3. Accountability has been the Bulls’ biggest area of growth
Leipold has seen progress in his players and how the Bulls measure accountability, whether it’s players, coaches or support staff.
“Day-in and day-out accountability and going about it is what we’re asking,” Leipold said. “We’ve had a lot less things to address, like the daily things, to try to get us where we want, which is how we operate. It may not be pure production on the field, but it’s how we’re doing it.”
4. The Bulls used the spring to look further ahead
While there are numbers at positions like wide receiver and defensive line, there isn’t a lot of experience, Leipold and his staff utilized the spring to cultivate depth at different positions, and to evaluate and plan for the future.
“I’m the type of coach who walks around and says, ‘Where are we going to be a year from now?' " Leipold said. "'How are we going to be if injuries occur in our two-deep and in our offensive line? What’s our secondary situation? Who’s going to be our fifth defensive tackle and fifth defensive end, because things are going to happen?’
“I like where those things are starting to come together for us.”
5. The Bulls will benefit from eligibility waivers
Fuzak, a Williamsville South graduate, and Hill are two of several players who exercised the option to return to the Bulls for a sixth season, after the NCAA granted a waiver that allowed fall athletes an extra year of eligibility. It helped Bulls from a numbers standpoint; Leipold said more than 100 players took part in spring practices, including 15 offensive linemen and five quarterbacks.
“Just the amount of reps and throws and things that we can keep working on, and tinkering with, based on that, it really helped us,” Leipold said. “You get a lot of ways to evaluate people and when you have those type of numbers, with the relief of that eligibility, those guys that came back, it really paid dividends for us.”
The Bulls also were sensible in how they utilized sixth-year players in the spring. Those players weren’t overloaded with practice reps, and had reduced roles in spring practices, both for preservation and given that they had game experience.