Five storylines to watch in UB football's preseason practices

Another year brings another quarterback competition between Kyle Vantrease and Matt Myers. Vantrease has been UB’s starting quarterback since October of 2019 and has steered a run-heavy offense. It will take a lot to displace him as the starter.

It appeared in May that Vantrease’s path to keeping his job got easier when Myers, the former West Seneca West and Bishop Timon-St. Jude quarterback, entered the transfer portal. Myers returned to UB less than a week later, reigniting the competition for the starting spot.

UB’s crop of quarterbacks has gotten plentiful in the last three years, mainly through recruiting. Behind Vantrease and Myers are Trevor Bycznski, Casey Case and incoming freshman Brian Plummer, a dual-threat quarterback whom 247Sports rated as the No. 47 2021 prospect in Maryland.

But it’s a situation that’s a lot like UB’s running backs. While there’s depth, there’s not a lot of experience; Bycznski and Case have combined for two pass attempts in the last two seasons.

The impact of transfers

Graduation, early departures for the NFL and transfers left holes in UB’s roster, and the new staff wasted no time mining the transfer portal. UB’s roster now includes 10 transfers who could immediately step into the lineup.