Five storylines to watch in UB football's preseason practices

The University at Buffalo football program has established itself as one of the Mid-American Conference’s top-tier teams, but the Bulls face a new challenge: continue that success with new head coach Maurice Linguist.
The Bulls open preseason practices Wednesday. Despite personnel changes on the field and among its coaching staff, UB linebacker James Patterson thinks the Bulls have a target on their backs.
“What you do the previous year, guys still have that bad taste in their mouth,” said Patterson, whose team is the defending MAC East Division champion. “They want to get revenge or have the best game against us because of what we’ve done in the past. They may have that feeling like, 'That’s never going to happen again,' or, 'We’re going to hold them to this.' We felt that same way when we played NIU, and we’ll feel the same way when we play Ball State this season.”
UB opens the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 against Wagner, a Football Championship Subdivision program, at UB Stadium. Here are five storylines to watch during UB’s preseason:
How Linguist builds his program
From May 7 to Aug. 3, Linguist set the goal of maximizing the time he spent with his new team. Now, between the start of practices and UB’s season opener, Linguist will watch, instruct and evaluate personnel as a means to install the most thorough plan to keep UB at a high competitive level.
Most coaches have up to nine months to do this. A transition period of less than four months is a challenge, but Linguist doesn’t think it’s insurmountable.
“There’s an ultimate vision and there’s a weekly mindset,” said Linguist, a longtime college football coach who was an assistant at UB in 2012-13. “But you’re really trying to get the pulse of the guys, every single day.”
How will the running backs stack up?
The competition to replace Jaret Patterson has started, and while it’s going to be difficult to fully replace one of the program’s most prolific rushers, UB has a stable of options, starting with Kevin Marks.
Marks has amassed 2,621 yards and 28 touchdowns in three seasons. He enters this season ranked seventh all-time in rushing yards and sixth in rushing touchdowns for the Bulls. This is his chance to become the bell cow back.
While there’s depth behind Marks at running back, there isn’t much experience. Ron Cook Jr. and Dylan McDuffie have combined for 401 yards and one touchdown on 76 carries in the last three seasons, and Tajay Ahmed, Kolbe Burrell and Caron Robinson have received minimal playing time. The Bulls also have several true freshman backs, including Al-Jay Henderson, Mike Washington and Jailen Nias.
Quarterbacks galore
Another year brings another quarterback competition between Kyle Vantrease and Matt Myers. Vantrease has been UB’s starting quarterback since October of 2019 and has steered a run-heavy offense. It will take a lot to displace him as the starter.
It appeared in May that Vantrease’s path to keeping his job got easier when Myers, the former West Seneca West and Bishop Timon-St. Jude quarterback, entered the transfer portal. Myers returned to UB less than a week later, reigniting the competition for the starting spot.
UB’s crop of quarterbacks has gotten plentiful in the last three years, mainly through recruiting. Behind Vantrease and Myers are Trevor Bycznski, Casey Case and incoming freshman Brian Plummer, a dual-threat quarterback whom 247Sports rated as the No. 47 2021 prospect in Maryland.
But it’s a situation that’s a lot like UB’s running backs. While there’s depth, there’s not a lot of experience; Bycznski and Case have combined for two pass attempts in the last two seasons.
The impact of transfers
Graduation, early departures for the NFL and transfers left holes in UB’s roster, and the new staff wasted no time mining the transfer portal. UB’s roster now includes 10 transfers who could immediately step into the lineup.
“Every team has a one-year life span,” Linguist said. “You are looking at the guys who are exiting your roster, potentially, how you are going to replace them, are you replacing them with a younger guy, with an older guy? What does your team need, 12 months from now? Eighteen months from now? Twenty-four months from now? And how are you going to address your roster needs?
“We’re looking at August in terms of evaluation and observation. The players are going to arise. Let guys rise to the top, whether it’s a first-year freshman or a fifth-year senior. They’ll identify themselves to us.”
UB lost three of its four leading wide receivers to graduation or to transfers, but added transfers Quian Williams, who had 983 yards and eight touchdowns on 76 catches in two seasons at Eastern Michigan; and Khamran LaBorn, who had 460 yards and four touchdowns at Garden City (Kan.) Community College last season.
Reconstructing the offensive, defensive lines
Lance Leipold’s departure to Kansas at the end of April brought an exodus of players from the program. Six linemen transferred to Football Bowl Subdivision programs: offensive guard Jacob Gall went to Baylor, while center Mike Novitsky, offensive lineman Michael Ford Jr. and defensive linemen Eddie Wilson, Rich Miller and Ron McGee followed Leipold and his staff to Kansas. Additionally, Kayode Awosika graduated and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.
UB’s offensive line returns tackle Jake Fuzak and guard Jack Klenk, as both will use an extra year of eligibility. The Bulls likely will turn incoming transfers – center Jack Hasz (Iowa Western Community College) and tackle Austin Lee (Cisco College in Texas) – for immediate, and experienced, help on the line.
After missing last season due to an unspecified injury, defensive end Taylor Riggins will return to a line that lost starters Wilson and Malcolm Koonce, who was drafted in April by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bulls return George Wolo, Max Michel and Eric Black, but the defensive line is another area where transfers can step in and immediately contribute. Four transferred to UB this summer, including Josh Rogers, a defensive tackle from Texas A&M.