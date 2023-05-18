The five players who originally committed to join the University at Buffalo women’s basketball program as part of head coach Becky Burke’s first full recruiting class this fall have found new landing spots.

Paige Kohler, a guard from Olmsted Falls, Ohio, announced Thursday morning on her social media accounts that she has signed with Bowling Green. Her announcement came a little more than a month after UB granted her, Madison Heiss, Timberlynn Yeast, Ella Weaver and JaKayla Thompson releases from their national letters of intent.

Those releases followed the departures of UB’s three assistant coaches from the program after one season on Burke’s staff.

Now, Heiss will play at Wofford, Weaver at Toledo, Thompson at Boston College and Yeast at Marshall. Kolher was the final player of the five former UB recruits to commit to a new program.

Of the five who have committed to new programs, only two have given public explanations for why they parted ways with UB.

Weaver told CBS19, a television station in Charlottesville, Va., earlier this month that she was one of five signees released from their national letters of intent at Buffalo, "mostly due to coaching changes.”

“You are talking about sending your 18-year-old nine hours away to the big city where some athletes have left the program, not to mention four other girls in the incoming class and then all the assistant coaches are gone … just that overall situation led us to making this decision,” Terry Yeast said earlier this month.

He added that his family had "no issues" with Burke UB’s coach.

Kohler has not responded to The Buffalo News for comment on her signing or her departure from UB's 2023 recruiting class. In her original social media post stating her decommitment from UB on April 17, she stated that she had re-opened her recruitment "due to unforseen circumstances."

None of the five former UB recruits will join former UB assistant Wyatt Foust at Murray State. Murray State’s athletic department announced May 3 that Foust has rejoined the Racers program as an assistant coach.

Foust was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator this season at UB, and submitted his letter of resignation March 24. He is one of three assistants who left the Bulls after one season, along with Candyce Wheeler, now the head girls basketball coach at Butler Traditional High School in Louisville, Ky., and Asia Dozier.

Ten players are in UB’s incoming 2023 recruiting class. The class is made up of five freshmen: guards Paula Lopez, Ella Take, Jessica Wangolo, Kirsten Lewis-Williams and Alexis Davis; center Chanteese Craig, a junior-college transfer; and four college transfers: Rana Elhusseini, a guard from Edinboro (Pa.); Katie Burton and Sitota Gines, guards from St. John’s, and Ida Johsson Ojala, a center from Capilano University in British Columbia.