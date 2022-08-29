Finding the sweet spot: How UB football is putting together pieces with goal of wins

As the University at Buffalo football program issued lockers and equipment, the support staff should have handed out stickers that read “Hello, My Name Is: ____.”

UB’s coaching staff and players are learning a lot of new names in preparation for the 2022 season, which the Bulls open at noon Saturday at Maryland.

“It’s always a new opportunity to meet new guys from different places and interact with different guys,” defensive end Kyler Laing said. “You have to learn about each and every guy individually. If a new guy comes from Texas and you’re from Florida, get to know where he’s from, what his family’s like, the whole nine yards.”

There’s the getting-to-know-you process among the players, and there’s a process of evaluation for the coaching staff. Less than 15 months after Maurice Linguist became UB’s head coach, this is the second round of mass roster turnover, a convergence of players transferring in and out of the program, graduating players, and departures to the NFL.

Fourteen players from UB’s 2020 roster initially entered the transfer portal between April 30, 2021 and June 24, 2021, after Lance Leipold left UB in April that year to become the head coach at Kansas.

After the 2021 season, though, at least 23 players entered the transfer portal or joined new programs, including Kyle Vantrease, UB’s starting quarterback in 2020 and 2021, and running back Dylan McDuffie.

Given the incoming crop of 21 Division I and junior-college transfers, as well as a 15-player class of incoming freshmen, UB’s coaching staff would appear to have a very technical puzzle it has to piece together. The Bulls aim to rebound from a 4-8 season, UB’s first losing season since 2015.

Linguist, though, doesn’t look at the analogy of reconfiguring a program in terms of problem-solving or assembling the pieces of a big picture. For him, finding the right fit of the entirety of his team is more like baking.

“It’s like making a cake,” Linguist said. “You put all the ingredients in there together, and it turns out really good.”

On the field, there’s going to be a new quarterback, four new offensive linemen, a new secondary, and new running backs. It’s not just how skills complement each other, but it’s how personalities fit together, and how they fit into the bigger philosophical platforms of the program.

“When you add somebody, you want to make sure the chemistry is right, and you do that just by getting to know the people you’re talking to,” Linguist said. “We try to find out as much as we can about the recruits, the young men we’re recruiting, and ask a lot of questions, present ourselves in a very transparent and clear way: These are the expectations, this is who we are, these are the things that are important to us, and then go from there.

“There’s a balance of personality and what you bring to the table, and we feel like we’ve operated in a pretty good space, with the guys we’ve had.”

Linguist also had the luxury of time this year. When he was hired in early May 2021, he had about 12 weeks between his introduction date and the first preseason practices in August, and then its first game a month later.

This year, he and his staff – which includes four new coaches: defensive coordinator Brandon Bailey, running backs coach Greg Knox, linebackers coach Kevin Corless and wide receivers coach Kevin Sherman – have had an entire offseason to prepare.

That meant gauging current and prospective players during that seven-month window between the end of the 2021 season and offseason workouts in June, in order to organize a new roster.

“How did we even do it in three months?” Linguist said of 2021. “It’s so critical, the February, the March, the April, the 6:30 mornings, and asking guys to do things on a consistent basis and seeing how they respond to those things.

“Then you get to the football piece of it, putting guys out there. You’re in heavy evaluation mode. Who can do what? You’re always in the world of, what are your strengths? Minimizing your weaknesses. Trying to play to your strengths because the games are about players. It’s not about, 'I can have a great play call or a great scheme,' but if you don’t have the right players, it doesn’t matter. Players dictate the scheme.”

UB’s players had to learn to navigate a new set of names, faces, personalities and skill sets among their incoming teammates, too.

“Last year was definitely a little bit of a struggle, of trying to come together, so fast,” quarterback Matt Myers said. “Even this spring, it seemed like a lot of guys left, but a lot also came in, so just knowing the new locker room for a third year in a row, it’s a little challenging, but it was definitely a closer group now, and I’m excited to know them.”

Sidney Walker, a center, joined the Bulls for the spring semester as a transfer from Connecticut, around the same time as Knox was hired as an assistant.

“It’s been one big melting pot, coming in here,” Walker said. “You’ve got so many transfers, coming from everywhere, from San Diego State (offensive lineman Desmond Bessent). You’ve got Artese Gregory from Southern Utah. You’ve got Nick Harnett from VMI. There’s a lot of familiar faces now, and there’s a lot of pieces intertwined.”

Now, it’s a matter of creating the right image. Or, in Linguist’s analogy, finding the right mixture to hit a sweet spot.

“We know what we want to do,” Linguist said. “We know what we’re asking to do. Now, it’s just about raising the talent and the development and the skill level, and putting it in position to go do it.”