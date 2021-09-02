Filling the void: UB football welcomes back fans in the stands

It’s anticipated that all 130 FBS programs will allow fans this season. A total number of tickets sold for Thursday's game was not available from UB as of Tuesday, but Maurice Linguist anticipates a robust crowd for his debut as UB’s head coach.

Linguist spent last season as a cornerbacks coach with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. As a 15-year coaching veteran, he knows the worth of fans to the fabric of the college game.

“Everybody that’s a traditional fan and players and coaches and fans and families, and the people that are used to spending their Saturdays on the sidelines, not being able to go, I think it was just an awkward and weird feeling, not being able to have the people there that are normally there supporting you,” Linguist told The News. “It makes it this much more worthwhile, knowing our loved ones and people that support us are going to be at the games.”

Linguist spoke last week to the incoming freshmen at UB Stadium, and encouraged them to be a part of the UB program.

“I sent them a challenge: Can we have at least 4,000 freshmen at the game Thursday?” Linguist said. “Most of them said yes, but we’ll find out.”