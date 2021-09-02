Filling the void: UB football welcomes back fans in the stands

The 2020 season brought a level of irony for Jake Fuzak.
Fuzak, a Williamsville South graduate, started seven games at right tackle with the University at Buffalo football team. His family, though, could not watch him play as Covid-19 restrictions set forth by the Mid-American Conference kept fans out of the stands in 2020.
This year’s opener will be different.
UB’s players and coaches are ready to have fans, friends, family and students in the stands when the Bulls open the season at 7 p.m. Thursday against Wagner. Last year, the stands at UB Stadium were nearly empty, save for stadium workers and in-game personnel.
“It’ll be nice to have them in the stands this year, to have them actually watch me play,” said Fuzak, who will move to left tackle on UB's offensive line this fall.
“Having to actually visually see people celebrating a touchdown is what football should be. Like in a Roman coliseum. That’s what it’s meant to be, that people can come together and experience joy, especially in hard times. That will be awesome to see.”
In 2020, the majority of college football programs had either a fraction of fans in the stands, or no fans at all. UB is 15-2 in its last 17 games at UB Stadium, but nobody was there to see UB’s three wins at home in 2020.
It’s anticipated that all 130 FBS programs will allow fans this season. A total number of tickets sold for Thursday's game was not available from UB as of Tuesday, but Maurice Linguist anticipates a robust crowd for his debut as UB’s head coach.
Linguist spent last season as a cornerbacks coach with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. As a 15-year coaching veteran, he knows the worth of fans to the fabric of the college game.
“Everybody that’s a traditional fan and players and coaches and fans and families, and the people that are used to spending their Saturdays on the sidelines, not being able to go, I think it was just an awkward and weird feeling, not being able to have the people there that are normally there supporting you,” Linguist told The News. “It makes it this much more worthwhile, knowing our loved ones and people that support us are going to be at the games.”
Linguist spoke last week to the incoming freshmen at UB Stadium, and encouraged them to be a part of the UB program.
“I sent them a challenge: Can we have at least 4,000 freshmen at the game Thursday?” Linguist said. “Most of them said yes, but we’ll find out.”
UB’s students are ready to return to UB Stadium, too. Gabby Commesso is a junior and is a vice president of True Blue, the group that organizes student sections for football and basketball games.
Commesso attended football and basketball games as a freshman in 2019-20, but when fans weren’t allowed last school year, she and the student organization had to find ways to fill a void.
True Blue hosted virtual watch parties for football and basketball games, and its board members recorded videos that were played on the video board above center court during UB basketball games.
For a student organization that relies so much on participation, though, it was difficult to create a sense of community last year.
“Looking back, it’s so crazy to think we went a whole year without being in the stadium or in Alumni Arena,” Commesso said. “It was refreshing to record videos for games, because we were doing something, but we always had that itch to do more.”
In July, UB announced that football games at UB Stadium, as well as other fall sports competitions on campus, will be held at full capacity in front of fans in accordance with New York State Covid-19 guidelines.
“Based off the people who have been attending welcome weekend on campus, I have high hopes because people really missed this aspect of the college experience,” Commesso said. “Going to football games is such a big part of that.”
The players noticed the obvious void last year, too. UB Stadium, which has a capacity of 29,000, became an echo chamber of sorts.
Fuzak was able to hear how the play calls from both teams reverberated within the empty stands. Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease can still hear the artificial buzz of the crowd noise that was piped in on the stadium's public address system, an inept stand-in for an actual audience.
“It was so unrealistic, it was piercing,” Vantrease said. “Because it was coming out of a speaker, it wasn’t a natural noise. Nothing is the same as a natural roar of the crowd, wherever you are."
When Vantrease first entered an empty stadium on Nov. 10, 2020 – UB’s home opener against Miami (Ohio) – he had a familiar feeling about the absence of atmosphere.
“It was like a Saturday scrimmage in spring ball,” Vantrease said. “Just a select few people in the crowd, a few people walking around, and two teams going at it. It felt very strange, after however long I’ve been playing football, since the third grade, (not) having people in the stands.”
Like many others, Vantrease welcomes the return of fans.
“It’s a culture we haven’t been able to have in college football, especially in the MAC,” Vantrease said. “It’s something that all of us are looking forward to.”
Fans will return to UB Stadium as society continues to operate in a pandemic. UB announced last week that it will require all fans to wear masks at football home games after Erie County went from having "substantial" to "high" transmission of Covid-19.
“That is important,” Commesso said. “What matters to me is that we’re in there, and I’m glad we’re able to do this safely.”
Fuzak looks forward to regaining a sense of regularity, even only for a few hours Thursday night.
“It’s a little treat, almost a tease of normal life, pre-Covid, of having people in the stadium, celebrating and watching football,” Fuzak said. “It’s the most pre-Covid thing I can think of. Getting that sense of, we’re getting to a place with vaccinations and the medical field, that we can actually return to normal life, at some point. It’s reassuring for us as players, and reassuring to see a lot of people in one area and not worry.”