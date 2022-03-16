Fantastic finishes and more have been part of Buffalo's NCAA Tournament history

Here is a look at the NCAA Tournament's past visits to Buffalo and some names to know this weekend.
How Buffalo survivors fared
2000
• Oklahoma State defeated Seton Hall, 68-66, in Sweet Sixteen; lost to Florida, 77-65 in Elite Eight.
• Seton Hall lost to Oklahoma State, 68-66, in Sweet Sixteen.
2004
• Saint Joseph’s defeated Wake Forest, 84-80, in Sweet Sixteen; lost to Oklahoma State, 64-62, in Elite Eight.
• UConn defeated Vanderbilt, 73-60, in Sweet Sixteen, defeated Alabama, 87-71, in Elite Eight; defeated Duke, 79-78, in semifinals; defeated Georgia Tech, 82-73, for national championship.
2007
• Pitt lost to UCLA, 64-55, in Sweet Sixteen.
• Butler lost to Florida, 65-57, in Sweet Sixteen.
2010
• Syracuse lost to Butler, 63-59, in Sweet Sixteen.
• West Virginia defeated Washington, 69-56, in Sweet Sixteen; defeated Kentucky, 73-66, in Elite Eight; lost to Duke, 78-57, in semifinals.
2014
• Dayton defeated Stanford, 82-72, in Sweet Sixteen; lost to Florida, 62-52, in Elite Eight.
• UConn defeated Iowa State, 81-76, in Sweet Sixteen; defeated Michigan State, 60-54, in Elite Eight; defeated Florida, 63-53, in semifinals; defeated Kentucky, 60-54, for national championship.
2017
• Wisconsin lost to Florida, 84-83 in overtime in the Sweet Sixteen. West Virginia lost to Gonzaga, 61-58, in the Sweet Sixteen.
Five finishes to remember
2017
The dreaded 12-5 upset almost happened as No. 12 Princeton missed a 3-pointer on its final attempt in a 60-58 loss to No. 5 Notre Dame. The Tigers trailed by one after the Fighting Irish missed the front end of a one-and-one in the final seconds.
2014
Vee Sanford’s driving 5-foot bank shot with 3.8 second left propels Dayton, an 11th seed, to a 60-59 victory over Ohio State as the Buckeyes Aaron Craft misses a running 12-footer at the buzzer. The Flyers took down third-seeded Syracuse, 55-53, two days later.
2007
VCU sophomore Eric Maynor completes his torment of sixth-seeded Duke by nailing a 17-footer with 1.8 seconds left, giving the Rams a 79-77 victory and their first tournament triumph in 22 years. Maynor finishes with 22 points.
2000
Shaheen Holloway drives the length of the floor for the winning layup as Seton Hall beats Oregon in overtime, 72-71.
2000
With Holloway sidelined by an ankle sprain, Ty Shine steps in and scores a career-high 26 points, including the decisive three-pointer with 18.9 seconds left in overtime, to lead 10th-seeded Seton Hall to a stunning 67-65 victory over second-seeded Temple.
Names to know in Buffalo
Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State
This 6-foot-7, 210-pound senior forward averages 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 57% from the field for a Jackrabbits team that owns the longest winning streak in Division I at 21 games. They haven’t loss since falling at Missouri State on Dec. 15. In the 75-69 victory over North Dakota State in the Summit League title game last Tuesday, Wilson had 21 points and 11 rebounds and was named the tournament Most Valuable Player.
JD Notae, Arkansas
The 6-1 guard leads the Razorbacks in scoring at 18.1 points per game and shoots 40.8% from the field and 30.6% from three. He is the catalyst for the up-tempo style that has fueled Arkansas. He played two years at Jacksonville in the Atlantic Sun before transferring to Arkansas.
Keegan Murray, Iowa
The 6-8 sophomore forward is the only player in Division I to average more than 23 points, more than eight rebounds and more than two blocks per game and is one of three players from a major conference to reach those averages in the last decade. He is fourth in the nation in scoring at 23.6 points per game and is first in Player Efficiency Rating (38.2).
News Sports Reporter Mark Gaughan contributed to this report.