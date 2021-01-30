Fair scores 1,000th point, but Central Michigan rallies late to avoid upset by UB women

The University at Buffalo women seemed on the verge of a Mid-American Conference basketball upset at Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon. However, after coach Felisha Legette-Jack's Bulls rallied for a six-point lead in the fourth quarter, they couldn't hang on in a 66-62 loss to the Chippewas in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

CMU, the overwhelming favorite to win the MAC championship, swept the season series with UB, having also won at Alumni Arena, 79-63 earlier this month. The win pushed Central (10-5, 8-3 MAC) ahead of UB (9-5, 6-3 MAC) in the conference standings. Kent State (4-0) is in first place but had its home game against Eastern Michigan postponed on Saturday because of roster issues on the Eastern team due to Covid-19.

Dyaisha Fair led UB with 22 points but her turnover on an offensive foul with 1:02 was costly. Fair lost possession after Central had taken a 63-62 lead at 1:07. UB went scoreless the rest of the way, with the turnover on Fair's foul and three missed 3-point tries.

Otherwise it was a memorable game for Fair. She scored her 1,000th career point on a big three-pointer from the top of the key at the end of the third quarter. Not only is she the fastest to score 1,000 career points in school history, she is also the 14th fastest in Division I women's basketball history, getting to that career mark in just 44 games.