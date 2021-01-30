Fair scores 1,000th point, but Central Michigan rallies late to avoid upset by UB women

The University at Buffalo women seemed on the verge of a Mid-American Conference basketball upset at Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon. However, after coach Felisha Legette-Jack's Bulls rallied for a six-point lead in the fourth quarter, they couldn't hang on in a 66-62 loss to the Chippewas in Mount Pleasant, Mich.
CMU, the overwhelming favorite to win the MAC championship, swept the season series with UB, having also won at Alumni Arena, 79-63 earlier this month. The win pushed Central (10-5, 8-3 MAC) ahead of UB (9-5, 6-3 MAC) in the conference standings. Kent State (4-0) is in first place but had its home game against Eastern Michigan postponed on Saturday because of roster issues on the Eastern team due to Covid-19.
Dyaisha Fair led UB with 22 points but her turnover on an offensive foul with 1:02 was costly. Fair lost possession after Central had taken a 63-62 lead at 1:07. UB went scoreless the rest of the way, with the turnover on Fair's foul and three missed 3-point tries.
Otherwise it was a memorable game for Fair. She scored her 1,000th career point on a big three-pointer from the top of the key at the end of the third quarter. Not only is she the fastest to score 1,000 career points in school history, she is also the 14th fastest in Division I women's basketball history, getting to that career mark in just 44 games.
"I could not be more proud of Dyaisha if she were my own child," Legette-Jack said. "From what she has endured, to put the team on her shoulders like she has and for everybody to know she is the one to be stopped and to continue on and perform day in and day out, I am so humbled to coach someone with that much power in such a small body. I am very fortunate to be in her space and be a witness to greatness. We fight on."
UB faced a double-figure deficit in each of the first three quarters. CMU got off to a 10-0 start and led 27-16 in the second quarter and 44-34 in the third. An 13-0 run by the Bulls produced a 52-46 lead on a basket by Elea Gaba to open the fourth quarter. UB led 55-50 after a 3-pointer by Erika Schiffer but the Chips scored nine in a row to take the lead.
Another basket by Gaba and a 3-pointer by Fair tied the game at 59 and Hanna Hall's 3-pointer with 1:48 left gave UB its last lead, 62-61.
Kelly, who was 14th in the nation in scoring at 22.8 per game, led Central Michigan with 19 points. Sophomore guard Molly Davis had 18. Davis scored nine of the Chippewas' 14 points in the third quarter.
Fair went into the game ranked seventh in the nation with a 24.6-point average. Gaba, a 6-foot-3 sophomore from Dresden, Germany, scored 17, her career high at UB. Center Zena Elias had 12 rebounds, one under her career high.
UB shot .333 (25 of 75) to 41.1 (25 of 60) for CMU. The Bulls made 7 of 26 3-point tries to 9 of 27 for the home team. UB outrebounded the Chips, 48-39.
Freshman Cheyenne McEvans, who had started 11 of the previous 13 UB games did not play on Saturday. No explanation was given.