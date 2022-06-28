Ex-Niagara basketball player Noah Waterman, who committed to St. Bonaventure, is heading to BYU

Noah Waterman, a 6-foot-11 wing/forward who began his college career at Niagara and announced his commitment to St. Bonaventure on June 1, has transferred to BYU, the school announced.

Waterman spent his freshman season at Niagara, making five starts in seven games before an ankle injury ended his season. He averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds and shot 48.6% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range.

He then spent a season and a half at Detroit Mercy. He became eligible midway through the 2020-21 season and played in 15 games, averaging 11.9 point and 4.5 points and shooting 55.5% from the field. Last season at Detroit Mercy, he appeared in 21 games with 17 starts and averaged eight points and four rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.51% from three.

He entered the transfer portal in April and announced on Instagram in June that he had committed to Bona. He then took a campus visit to BYU with his brother on June 16-17 before announcing his commitment to BYU on Monday.