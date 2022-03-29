Erik Brady: The night the Bonnies got top billing against college basketball's blue bloods

Tonight the Bonnies will again play in the NIT semifinals at MSG, this time against Ohio’s Xavier University. That game is the opener. Washington State and Texas A&M will play in the second game, at least in part to provide a later tip time for their fans to the west. Such was not the case in 1971, when all of the semifinalists came from the Eastern Time Zone.

It is hard to imagine now that Duke versus North Carolina could be deemed the lesser game. But consider:

• The Bonnies were nationally known, coming off a Final Four appearance the year before. They lost Bob Lanier to graduation — he was the No. 1 overall selection of the 1970 NBA draft – but 1971’s Bonnies were good enough to be ranked as high as No. 10 during the regular season.

• The Bonnies came from New York State, while the other semifinalists came from Southern states. All the games were played at Madison Square Garden in those days, and the average attendance of 13,560 per session in 1971 was the NIT’s lowest since 1958. The New York Times blamed that on the first-round departures of St. John’s, the only local team, and the University of Massachusetts, starring Julius Erving.