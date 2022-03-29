Erik Brady: The night the Bonnies got top billing against college basketball's blue bloods

When the Final Four arrives on Saturday, Villanova and Kansas will play the first game. The headlining second act is Duke versus North Carolina.
That game is a gift from the gods. The two schools are blood rivals – blue blood – that have played 256 times, but never before in the men’s NCAA Tournament. And this one has Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski in the weekend of his last hurrah. Of course Duke and North Carolina will play in the nightcap. Who would have it any other way?
Once upon a time, believe it or not, NIT officials would. A team from Western New York, they felt, offered a more compelling game (not to mention more fans) than did Duke and North Carolina.
Let the record show that the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels have played in a national postseason tournament just once until now. That was in the 1971 National Invitation Tournament semifinals. And that game was the undercard to the nightcap matchup of St. Bonaventure and Georgia Tech.
Tech’s Yellowjackets beat the Bonnies in double overtime that night at Madison Square Garden, after North Carolina’s Tar Heels beat Duke’s Blue Devils. And then the Bonnies beat Duke, in one overtime, in a gem of a consolation game, and North Carolina beat Georgia Tech in the title game.
Tonight the Bonnies will again play in the NIT semifinals at MSG, this time against Ohio’s Xavier University. That game is the opener. Washington State and Texas A&M will play in the second game, at least in part to provide a later tip time for their fans to the west. Such was not the case in 1971, when all of the semifinalists came from the Eastern Time Zone.
It is hard to imagine now that Duke versus North Carolina could be deemed the lesser game. But consider:
• The Bonnies were nationally known, coming off a Final Four appearance the year before. They lost Bob Lanier to graduation — he was the No. 1 overall selection of the 1970 NBA draft – but 1971’s Bonnies were good enough to be ranked as high as No. 10 during the regular season.
• The Bonnies came from New York State, while the other semifinalists came from Southern states. All the games were played at Madison Square Garden in those days, and the average attendance of 13,560 per session in 1971 was the NIT’s lowest since 1958. The New York Times blamed that on the first-round departures of St. John’s, the only local team, and the University of Massachusetts, starring Julius Erving.
“The Bonnies always draw well at the Garden,” Jim Satalin says. “That goes back to the 1950s and 1960s.”
Satalin was in his first year as an assistant coach on the 1970-71 Bonnies. He remembers the 1971 NIT well, though not as well as the one a few years later, in 1977. By then he was head coach of the Bonnies, who won the NIT, avenging the Garden ghosts of 1971.
“Yes, we did,” Satalin says. “That brings back so many memories. Now let’s hope this team can make its own memories.”
The Bonnies will always believe they would have won the 1970 national championship but for Lanier's missing the Final Four with a knee injury. They might well have won the 1971 NIT, too, but for a pair of missed free throws with no time left in the first overtime in that Georgia Tech game.
Then, against Duke in the consolation game, the Bonnies came back from a pair of 17-point deficits in the first half and scored the last six points of the second half to force overtime. Greg Gary had the tying basket on a driving layup with one second left. He and Dale Tepas scored the first five points in OT. Final: Bonnies 94, Dookies 88.
They don’t play consolation games anymore, though some people think of the NIT as a consolation tournament. That is exactly the wrong way to look at it.
The NIT is a blessing. Just ask the Bonnies, who can win it for a second time. It is a great tournament with great history, a worthy little brother to the glitzier NCAA Tournament.
We will give the last word to the late Dean Smith, North Carolina’s coach when the Tar Heels won in ’71. (He is to Carolina, after all, what Krzyzewski is to Duke.)
“I hope they always keep the NIT,” Smith said that night. “There should be another national tournament for teams which don’t make it to the NCAA. There are not really that much differences between teams.”
So here’s to the Bonnies, then and now – and to that night in 1971 when they got top billing over you know who.