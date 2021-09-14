Erik Brady: Step aside Brian Kelly, Frank Layden will show you how to coach and tell jokes

Yes, he did. And they celebrated their 64th anniversary in June. The basketball court at Niagara is named for them both. And they got the last laugh: Their son has held front office and coaching positions in the NBA for 40 years, including stints as a general manager for the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Once, in the late 1970s, Frank Layden returned to Buffalo to speak at the Dunlop Pro-Am Awards. He had them rolling in the aisles. Then, when word came that one of the awardees was still on the way, Layden got up to speak again. He had all new material, and they laughed even harder on his second go.

One of Layden’s standard banquet stories was about coaching Niagara. Bear in mind that it is not based on fact: His Purple Eagles were 22-7 in his second season. They went to the NCAA tournament for the first time. And they finished the season ranked No. 17 in the nation. But none of that is as funny as this:

“When I took over, my predecessor told me he had left three envelopes in the top right desk drawer, and if things got rough, I should open them, one at a time.

“The first year we went 2-25, and I opened the first envelope. It said, ‘Blame me.’ So I told everyone the previous coach had let the program deteriorate.