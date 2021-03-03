Erik Brady: Randy Smith was an All-American in three sports at Buff State, and underappreciated

The Bengals proved it that season when they played Niagara at the Aud. Murphy’s Purple Eagles would finish as No. 17 in the nation, but they barely beat Buffalo State, 83-80. The Bengals would go on to finish the regular season 18-3, including an 83-75 win against rival UB.

“If the game was on the line,” Drumsta says, “they would spread the floor and Randy would take a bounce pass and just jump over everybody and shoot a 12-footer. Or they would post him up like a center, because he was always the best player on the floor.”

Buffalo State played host to the College Division’s Eastern Regionals, in which the Bengals beat Stony Brook, 93-69, in the first round. In the regional final, they trailed Montclair (N.J.) State by 10 at the half. Smith then scored 29 of his 39 points in the second half, and the Bengals won going away, 81-72. Students stormed the floor and carried Smith off on their shoulders. “The Bengals couldn’t bear to lose at home in front of a crowd that wouldn’t quit,” wrote Alan Geller in The Record.