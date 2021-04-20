Erik Brady: Perfect and near-perfect games evoke Canisius memories

Perfect games are all the rage these days.

Hope Trautwein, of the University of North Texas, pitched the most perfect of perfect games in the history of college softball. Then, a few days later, Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon came within a whisker of a perfect game of his own. No one before Trautwein had struck out 21 of 21 batters. And only a handful of major leaguers before Rodon had given up a perfect game by hitting a batter.

Both of those stories made the top of "SportsCenter." And, as it happens, both have Canisius connections.

The NCAA sent out a news release after Trautwein’s feat: “Here are 9 D-I softball records that will (probably) never be broken.” One of them is this: seven hits in a seven-inning game. Krys Bondarenko set the record with Canisius in 1985, and Michelle LaFornara tied it with Cornell 10 years later.

Bondarenko had no idea she holds a national record, let alone one that the NCAA thinks just might be unbreakable.

“I was surprised, amazed and kind of honored,” she said. “I mean, that was 36 years ago, and that’s a long time.”