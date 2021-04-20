Erik Brady: Perfect and near-perfect games evoke Canisius memories

Perfect games are all the rage these days.
Hope Trautwein, of the University of North Texas, pitched the most perfect of perfect games in the history of college softball. Then, a few days later, Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon came within a whisker of a perfect game of his own. No one before Trautwein had struck out 21 of 21 batters. And only a handful of major leaguers before Rodon had given up a perfect game by hitting a batter.
Both of those stories made the top of "SportsCenter." And, as it happens, both have Canisius connections.
The NCAA sent out a news release after Trautwein’s feat: “Here are 9 D-I softball records that will (probably) never be broken.” One of them is this: seven hits in a seven-inning game. Krys Bondarenko set the record with Canisius in 1985, and Michelle LaFornara tied it with Cornell 10 years later.
Bondarenko had no idea she holds a national record, let alone one that the NCAA thinks just might be unbreakable.
“I was surprised, amazed and kind of honored,” she said. “I mean, that was 36 years ago, and that’s a long time.”
Rohn Pierce need not look back so far. He was the Canisius baseball pitcher who faced Rodon in 2014, when the Golden Griffins won at North Carolina State. The Wolfpack were ranked No. 5 in the nation at the time. It marked the first time a Canisius team in any sport had beaten a team ranked in the top five since the men’s basketball Griffs beat the nation’s No. 2 team in four overtimes in the first round of the 1956 NCAA tournament. Coincidentally, that was against North Carolina State, too.
Pierce got up the morning after Rodon’s near-perfect no-hitter and read about it on the ESPN app. And the first thing he thought of was the day he got the win – and Rodon the loss – as Canisius beat N.C. State, 3-0.
“We wanted to show them,” Pierce says, “that a little Northern school could compete, too.”
He is 28 and a graduate of Newfane High School. Bondarenko is 55 and a graduate of Cardinal O’Hara. They don’t know each other, but as it turns out, they work less than a mile apart, in Williamsville, where she teaches at the Gateway Longview-Lynde School and he works in wealth management for The Financial Guys.
Bondarenko was the leading hitter in Canisius softball history, with a .361 average, when she graduated in 1987. She ranks 14th now.
“I wasn’t a delicate hitter,” she says. “You know, not a slap hitter who was going to beat out an infield hit. I liked to hit the ball far. That gave me a little more time to run around the bases.”
Mike Rappl, her coach then, cites Bondarenko as one of the early players on whom he built a powerhouse program. His Golden Griffins won 831 games in 35 seasons and played in the NCAA tournament 11 times, which earned Rappl a place in the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.
He remembers one game at Houghton Park when Bondarenko hit a tape-measure home run to right that struck a power line. “It jumped off her bat,” he says, “and just kept going.”
Bondarenko got her seven-hit game in a 48-5 rout at Roberts Wesleyan College – not that she remembers doing it. “I wasn’t really into stats or records,” she says. “I just wanted to play.”
Pierce had forgotten his stats, too – he pitched seven innings, struck out six and gave up five singles – but he well remembers the win at N.C. State and how teammates Mike Krische and Jesse Kelso hit back-to-back doubles to give the Griffs a 1-0 lead before Rodon recorded his first out.
“He was a big-time prospect,” Pierce says. “We all knew that.”
More than two dozen scouts came to see Rodon that day. One of them liked what he saw in Pierce, too. That’s how Seattle came to select him in the 19th round of the 2014 draft. Pierce played three seasons in the Mariners’ minor-league system before being released. He has no regrets.
“Everybody’s dream is to make the big leagues,” he says. “I didn’t do that. But I had an amazing opportunity. And I’ll always love my time in baseball.”
That’s why he turns to his ESPN app first thing each morning. He likes to see how some of his former friends and foes – the ones who made it to the majors – fared the night before. That’s how he came upon the news that Rodon had come so close to the 24th perfect game in major league history.