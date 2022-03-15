Erik Brady: Paul Hoffman knows how Bona's Kyle Lofton feels after painful missed free throws

Paul Hoffman never misses a St. Bonaventure men’s basketball game. He is always there – in person or in spirit.
He was watching on TV the other day when Kyle Lofton missed two free throws with less than two seconds left as Bona lost a heartbreaker.
“I saw that,” he says, “and I was thinking, ‘I know exactly how he feels.’ ”
Hoffman once missed a pair of free throws for the Bonnies in strikingly similar circumstances. It came in the 1971 National Invitation Tournament. Tuesday night, the Bonnies will play in the NIT once again – and Hoffman wishes for Lofton the gifts that he got: redemption and a place in history.
We will get back to 1971 in a bit, but first let’s recap last week. St. Bonaventure trailed Saint Louis University, 57-56, on Friday in the Atlantic 10 tournament in Washington. Lofton was fouled with 1.8 seconds left and stepped to the line for two shots. Victory was highly probable if he made both. Overtime was highly probable if he made one. And a loss was highly probable if he missed both.
Lofton, an 82% free-throw shooter, missed the first one – and then the second. He grabbed the rebound and got off one more shot at glory. Alas, another miss. And that was that.
Hoffman’s misses, 51 years ago, came in a game with even more drama. St. Bonaventure met Georgia Tech in the NIT semifinals and the score was knotted at 67 as he drove to the basket at the end of the first overtime. The horn and a whistle sounded simultaneously – and Hoffman was awarded two free throws with no time on the clock.
The Yellowjackets could only hope that a double miss would yield double overtime. Hoffman had made two of every three free throws he took that season. Now he needed only one of two. He walked to the foul line alone – or as alone as one can be with 18,812 watching in the crucible of Madison Square Garden.
Can he still see those free throws in the air?
Hoffman pauses. “Yeah,” he says softly.
Both shots, as he recalls, “bounced around on the rim and fell out.”
Ray Floriani, a Bona grad who writes about college basketball, was a team manager then. Years ago, he wrote a wistful remembrance of that game for a website called Rush the Court.
“Hoffman seemed a figure removed and in isolation as he bounced the ball,” Floriani wrote. “He shot ... no good. A groan from the Bonnie faithful. I am thinking Hoffman can go one of two and recalled how many days I had rebounded free throws for him after practice and he canned them in rapid succession. The next one … bend the knees, release … rim.”
Granted a reprieve, the Yellowjackets started fast in the second OT and won, 76-71. In the Bona locker room, reporters descended on Hoffman.
“At the time I thought they were vultures attacking the prey,” Floriani wrote. “Ironically, not too long in the future I would be in a similar situation, all in journalistic quest of a story. To his credit, Hoffman interviewed for about 30 minutes answering every question calmly, politely, and thoroughly.”
It was near midnight when Hoffman was the last to leave the locker room. He had asked Floriani to hold his wallet during the game. “Hoff, I almost forgot,” Floriani said as he returned the wallet on their walk to the elevator.
“You should have waved it while I was on the line,” Hoffman said.
A pair of Georgia Tech cheerleaders joined them in the elevator. They knew who Hoffman was by his distinctive black-rimmed glasses. Floriani sensed they wanted to say something but couldn’t find the words: “So we all descended to the ground floor in deafening silence.”
That isn’t the end of the story, though. The NCAA and NIT tournaments had consolation games in those days. In the gloom of the locker room, Bonnies coach Larry Weise reminded his players that they had another game in 36 hours. Their next opponent: Duke.
As it happens, Duke and North Carolina have played each other only one time outside of regular-season games and the ACC tournament. That one game came in the other semifinal of the 1971 NIT. Imagine: Duke-North Carolina was the undercard of that doubleheader, with St. Bonaventure and Georgia Tech in the nightcap.
North Carolina’s Tar Heels beat Duke, 73-67, in the semis, and went on to beat Georgia Tech, 84-66, in the finals. The Bonnies, with no players over 6-6, trailed Duke by 17 points twice in the first half of the consolation game. As the New York Times put it, “The upstate jumping jacks couldn’t match Duke’s height.” But they rallied in the second half and scored the game’s last six points to send it to overtime. Final: St. Bona 92, Duke 88.
“I played well,” Hoffman remembers. “I am glad I got to go out there and play again right away.”
He’s glad, too, that Lofton will have the same opportunity tonight, at Colorado, in the first round of the NIT.
Hoffman, now 72, scored more than 2,000 points at St. Gabriel’s High School in Hazleton, Pa. One of his teachers was a priest who had graduated from St. Bona and suggested that Hoffman apply there. He visited campus on a day when Bob Lanier led the Bonnies to a spirited win against Canisius at the Reilly Center.
“I was a cocky kid,” Hoffman says, “and I said, ‘I’m going to come here and I’m going to start as a sophomore, and we’re going to win the national championship.' ”
His boast nearly came true. The Bonnies made the NCAA tournament’s Final Four but had to play without Lanier, who blew out his knee in the regional final. Hoffman is convinced they would have won it all but for that injury.
“I love St. Bonaventure,” he says. “If I could, I would do it all over again.”
He loved the Little Three games, too: “We were taught losing to Canisius or Niagara was a mortal sin.”
Hoffman didn’t stray far from campus after graduation. He lived in Belmont, 30 miles away, and taught full time at local schools for 30 years, then 17 more as a substitute teacher. He retired when Covid came and now spends winters in Myrtle Beach, S.C. That’s why this year he gave up the Bona basketball season tickets he’d had for forever. Even so, he watches nearly every game on TV or online.
What would he say to Lofton if he had a chance to offer advice?
“I would tell him, ‘I know exactly how you feel.’ And I would tell him not to let it get him down. Kyle has had a great career at Bona. And I worry that people will remember those missed free throws.”