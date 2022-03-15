Erik Brady: Paul Hoffman knows how Bona's Kyle Lofton feels after painful missed free throws

“I was a cocky kid,” Hoffman says, “and I said, ‘I’m going to come here and I’m going to start as a sophomore, and we’re going to win the national championship.' ”

His boast nearly came true. The Bonnies made the NCAA tournament’s Final Four but had to play without Lanier, who blew out his knee in the regional final. Hoffman is convinced they would have won it all but for that injury.

“I love St. Bonaventure,” he says. “If I could, I would do it all over again.”

He loved the Little Three games, too: “We were taught losing to Canisius or Niagara was a mortal sin.”

Hoffman didn’t stray far from campus after graduation. He lived in Belmont, 30 miles away, and taught full time at local schools for 30 years, then 17 more as a substitute teacher. He retired when Covid came and now spends winters in Myrtle Beach, S.C. That’s why this year he gave up the Bona basketball season tickets he’d had for forever. Even so, he watches nearly every game on TV or online.

What would he say to Lofton if he had a chance to offer advice?