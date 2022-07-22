Erik Brady: NBA settlement to pay ABA players is testament to Bona legend George Carter

The NBA agreed to drop some dimes – $24.5 million worth – on retired ABA players last week. It came too late for George Carter, but if not for him it might not have happened at all.

Dropping dimes, in basketball parlance, means making assists. The Dropping Dimes Foundation, in Indianapolis, is a nonprofit organization formed in 2014 to assist aging ABA players who have fallen on hard times. And Carter, a St. Bonaventure basketball star of the 1960s and ABA star of the 1970s, was among the foundation’s hardest cases.

He died penniless, in 2020, of throat cancer, at 76. He was to be given a pauper’s burial in an unmarked grave in Las Vegas. Then Bona and the foundation stepped in and arranged for him to come home and be laid to rest in the university cemetery.

Carter, who grew up in Silver Creek, is among the greatest athletes in Western New York history. He was drafted by major league teams in three sports: the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and MLB’s New York Mets. He played briefly for the Pistons before serving two years in the Army, and then embarked on a seven-season career with six ABA teams.

The American Basketball Association was a rival to the NBA. When it dissolved, in 1976, the ABA’s players got little to none in the way of pensions. The Dropping Dimes Foundation has spent the past eight years trying to convince the NBA that it owed a debt to these pioneer players of the other league, many of whom are struggling.

Last week, at last, the NBA’s board of governors and its players association agreed to make “recognition payments” – not a pension, the league said – to about 115 former ABA players. Those with at least three years of ABA service (or three combined years of ABA and NBA service who were never vested in an NBA pension) will get $3,828 annually for each year they played.

Carter played seven seasons in the ABA; that would have meant $26,796 per year for him.

“It would have made a world of difference to George,” says Scott Tarter, CEO and co-founder of Dropping Dimes. “It could have been lifesaving.”

Carter was still working in his 70s as a limousine driver in Las Vegas to supplement his Social Security payments. Then chemotherapy left him too weak to drive. Medical costs piled up, and a big rent increase meant he faced eviction. That’s when he wrote to Dropping Dimes, which years earlier had sent him a letter to ask if he, or other ABA players, needed assistance.

“Our first phone conversation didn’t go well,” Tarter says. “He was bitter and angry. We told him we wanted to help, but he couldn’t quite believe it.”

Dropping Dimes paid some of Carter’s medical bills and arranged for an attorney in Las Vegas to stave off eviction for eight months. Then the foundation found him a spot in a senior-living community, took care of the down payment and helped with the rent.

That was August 2020. Carter died four months later, but he had happy times toward the end, says Tarter, who came to cherish their conversations. Before long they were talking hoops more than money; Tarter has saved several of Carter’s raspy voicemails.

“We became really good friends,” Tarter says. “I am proud to have called George my friend.”

No family stepped forward after Carter’s death. A pauper’s burial loomed. Dropping Dimes signed a contract to take responsibility for the body.

“He mattered,” Tarter wrote in an online tribute. “His life mattered.”

Jim Baron, a former Bonnies player and coach, read that eulogy and set in motion an effort through which Bona alumni raised money for the burial. More than 100 mourners came out on a lovely day last summer. They had brought home a fallen hero.

Jim Satalin, one of Carter’s Bonnies teammates, called it “the most Bonaventure thing Bonaventure has ever done.”

Carter’s case drew national attention: His story was so moving that the NBA could not look away. Then two other cases also placed pressure on the league: Frank Card, who played for the ABA’s Denver Rockets, told the Indianapolis Star in 2021, “The NBA is waiting for us to die off.” And Sam Smith, who won an ABA championship with the Utah Stars, asked that a picture be taken of him as he lay in a hospital bed with a multicolored ABA basketball at his side. He died soon after, in May.

Tarter views last week’s good news as the Carter-Card-Smith recognition payments.

“George was a real stud in the ABA,” Tarter says. “People forget how good he was.”

Good enough to make the all-century team at St. Bonaventure University. Good enough, in the ABA, to be traded for Julius Erving. Good enough to average 18.2 points per game as a pro.

He averaged just two assists per game. His last assist, though – well, that was a big one.

Carter and Dropping Dimes prevailed on the NBA to drop dollars, at long last, on his ABA brethren.