Erik Brady: Larry Costello would know how to help Giannis Antetokounmpo's little issue

But more memorable than all of that is the Siena game, at the Albany Armory, an old barn of a building with an unusual setup. The locker rooms (and therefore the teams’ men’s rooms) were two floors below the court. And therein lies the tale.

Siena was up by two points in the fifth overtime. Fleming had played every minute but now had to take leave in order to relieve. Legend has it that he explained his predicament this way: “Coach, I can’t go another second. My kidneys are about to explode.”

Gallagher felt he simply could not be without Fleming, his best scoring threat, so Gallagher pleaded with officials for an extended timeout. No, they said; nothing in the rules allowed for a bathroom break – even when said bathroom is two floors away.

This called for quick thinking. Gallagher ordered assistant coach Harry Condara to sneak over to the Siena bench and swipe the waste basket there. Condara dumped the Dixie cups and brought the empty basket back to the Niagara bench. Then Gallagher asked his players to form a tight circle around Fleming, shielding their distressed teammate from view.