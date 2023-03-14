Ed Book was born in Buffalo and never wanted to leave. “I’m kind of a homebody,” he says.

That’s why after finishing McKinley High School, he chose to play college basketball at Canisius. Book is from a family of 10 — five boys and five girls, enough for two teams — and he wanted to play at a place where his parents and his brothers and sisters could see him. He scored 1,317 points for the Golden Griffins, graduating in 1992.

“And then I thought, ‘What do I do now?’ ”

Book got a tryout with the Philadelphia 76ers but didn’t make the team. He played pro basketball in Puerto Rico for one season, then in Luxembourg for one more. He was planning to come back to Buffalo for the offseason when another American playing in Europe suggested New Zealand instead. Basketball season there comes during Europe’s offseason, a nice way to get paid year-round.

“I figured I’d give it a go,” Book says, “even though I didn’t really know where New Zealand was.”

Turned out it is about as far from Buffalo as a homebody could get. Book first set foot there in 1994 — and he’s still there. That’s because this basketball story is also a love story: He fell for Lisa, a New Zealander who was playing in the women’s pro basketball league. Opposites attract: He is 7 feet tall, and she is 5-6. “We hit it off right away,” he says.

They got married, in 1998, at Annunciation Church, on Lafayette Avenue in Buffalo. And then came three children who are presently writing new chapters in the book of Book:

• Aimee is a 6-foot senior at Fresno State. (The Bulldogs’ season ended last week with an overtime loss in the Mountain West Conference tournament.) “She wants to come back to New Zealand after graduation and play professionally,” Ed says, “like her mother.”

• Josh is a 6-4 freshman at Western Missouri State, a Division II school where the sports teams are known as — wait for it — the Griffons. “I was, like, ‘I was a Griffin, too,’ ” Ed says. “That’s when I knew it was meant to be.”

• Nic is a 6-9 junior at Oak Hill Academy, in Virginia, a high school powerhouse that has produced the likes of Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, and more than two dozen other NBA draft choices. Nic got recruited to play for Oak Hill last summer soon after playing for New Zealand in an international tournament called the FIBA Under-17 World Cup, in Spain. “We wanted him to wait a year,” Ed says. “But he said, ‘This is what I want to do.’ And three weeks later he was off to America.”

In December, Ed and Lisa flew across more than a dozen time zones to visit their children in the United States. The itinerary called for Christmas in Buffalo, then stops at Oak Hill, in Mouth of Wilson, Va.; Western Missouri State, in St. Joseph, Mo.; and Fresno State, in Fresno, Calif.

Buffalo’s Christmas blizzard scotched some of those plans. Aimee couldn’t get in from California — and Ed and Lisa, along with Josh and Nic, got socked into Buffalo for an extra week. Ed and Lisa had to forgo their trip to Virginia, though they did get to visit Missouri and California.

“They’re all doing what they love to do,” Book says of his hoops-playing offspring. He, too, loved to play — and New Zealanders loved him for it. In 13 seasons in the National Basketball League there, his teams repeatedly fell short of a championship, sometimes agonizingly so. (Being from Buffalo, he knows about that sort of thing.)

Then, at 36, in his last hurrah, Book led the Nelson Giants to the playoff title. A story on the league’s website from 2007 shows him happily holding the trophy over his head with the net around his neck. The story says Nelson’s crazed fans wanted to see only one thing: “Ed ‘The Big Easy’ Book raising that trophy up for the first and last time in his career.”

Book had 18 points in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals. In Game 2, he hit a 3-pointer to tie it. The winning three was made Jamil Terrell, another American import. (If the name sounds familiar, he was the player who came to St. Bonaventure in the early 2000s with a welding certificate, not the associate degree required of a junior-college transfer, which landed the Bonnies on probation.)

Book went into coaching after that, at first as an assistant for the Giants. Today he coaches a special-needs youth team and finds it vastly fulfilling.

Book is considered a legend in New Zealand for his years on the men’s national basketball team, known as the Tall Blacks. FIBA rules allow one naturalized citizen on a national team, and for several years Book was New Zealand’s. The Tall Blacks finished a surprising fourth at the 2002 world championships, in Indianapolis, and 10th at the 2004 Summer Olympics, in Athens.

“To walk around the Olympic Village and see all these Olympic athletes you see on TV,” Book says, “that was an amazing experience.”

The kid from McKinley High School traveled the globe with a basketball as his passport, but he’s still a homebody at heart. It’s just that now he has two homes.

The one in Buffalo.

And the one on the other side of the world.