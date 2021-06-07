Erik Brady: Duke coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer showed his heart in NCAA loss in Buffalo

“They played their hearts out,” Krzyzewski said of his Blue Devils afterward. “Playing in the NCAA Tournament is not a birthright.”

Except that Duke fans believe it is. That’s what Scheyer faces: a job in which anything less than long tournament runs will be seen as failure. And yet something tells me he is going to be just fine.

Scheyer was a freshman – a kid, really – when he sat in the sadness of the Duke locker room in Buffalo and answered every question from a crowd of reporters. He was bleeding from a cut over his left eye; Maynor’s elbow had hit him on the follow through of a made six-foot jumper late in the game. But that wasn’t the shot reporters asked about over and over: They wanted to know what happened on Maynor’s winning shot, when Scheyer gave up an open look.

“I think I gave him too much space on that last one,” he said. “I can’t really pinpoint exactly what happened. It just got away from us.”

Scheyer answered every question. He was gracious in defeat. He would go on to win a national title. And now he is ready to receive the keys to the castle.

What he has done in Durham as Krzyzewski’s top assistant is what got Scheyer the big job. The kind of character he showed in Buffalo is what will help him succeed in it.

