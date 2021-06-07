Erik Brady: Duke coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer showed his heart in NCAA loss in Buffalo

Jon Scheyer won a national championship at Duke, in 2010, in the last game he played for the Blue Devils. Three years earlier, his first NCAA Tournament game did not go as well.
That game was played in Buffalo. And Scheyer was the defender who got beat on the winning play as the crowd at HSBC Arena (now known as KeyBank Center) roared its approval: Virginia Commonwealth 79, Duke 77.
Scheyer was introduced the other day as Duke’s coach-in-waiting. Mike Krzyzewski will coach its men’s basketball team next season for one last hurrah. Much was made, at Scheyer’s introductory news conference, of the leadership he showed as the senior point guard on a national championship team. But Scheyer showed a lot of character in that long-ago loss in Buffalo, too.
Duke was a No. 6 seed with a brand name, and VCU a No. 11 seed without one. Now the Rams are an Atlantic 10 power. (They made this season’s NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid after St. Bonaventure beat them in the finals of the A-10 Tournament, though Covid kept them from playing their first-round game.) But in 2007 they were a member of the mid-major Colonial Athletic Association and had not won an NCAA Tournament game in 22 years.
Still, the notion of VCU upsetting Duke in Buffalo was not far-fetched; the CAA had produced George Mason’s surprise run to the Final Four one year earlier.
Duke sped off to a 22-9 lead midway through the first half. VCU came back to tie it at 38 just before halftime. Then Greg Paulus hit a pair of free throws to give the Blue Devils a 40-38 lead at the break. Yes, that Greg Paulus – now the men’s coach at Niagara University.
After Duke took a 61-50 lead in the second half, VCU went on an 18-6 run for a 68-67 lead with five minutes to play. The game seesawed from there. Duke’s DeMarcus Nelson converted a drive to tie it at 77 with 12 seconds left. Eric Maynor, VCU’s star guard, waved to his bench not to call a timeout. He took the ball calmly up court. What happened next – well, you can see for yourself on YouTube.
Maynor dribbled toward the foul line and feinted as if he were going to drive. Scheyer bit. Maynor pulled up – and drilled the 15-foot jumper. Scheyer could only watch as the ball splashed through. Duke called timeout with 1.8 seconds left.
The Blue Devils would have to go the length of the court, a scenario similar to one 15 years earlier when Angola’s own Christian Laettner hit one of the most famous shots in basketball history to beat Kentucky, 104-103, in a regional final. Everyone in the arena was thinking about The Shot – including Laettner himself, who sat in the stands behind the Duke bench. But it wasn’t to be. Paulus, who played valiantly with a career-high 25 points, launched a desperation shot from just inside half court. It hit the backboard, left of the basket, and bounced away.
“They played their hearts out,” Krzyzewski said of his Blue Devils afterward. “Playing in the NCAA Tournament is not a birthright.”
Except that Duke fans believe it is. That’s what Scheyer faces: a job in which anything less than long tournament runs will be seen as failure. And yet something tells me he is going to be just fine.
Scheyer was a freshman – a kid, really – when he sat in the sadness of the Duke locker room in Buffalo and answered every question from a crowd of reporters. He was bleeding from a cut over his left eye; Maynor’s elbow had hit him on the follow through of a made six-foot jumper late in the game. But that wasn’t the shot reporters asked about over and over: They wanted to know what happened on Maynor’s winning shot, when Scheyer gave up an open look.
“I think I gave him too much space on that last one,” he said. “I can’t really pinpoint exactly what happened. It just got away from us.”
Scheyer answered every question. He was gracious in defeat. He would go on to win a national title. And now he is ready to receive the keys to the castle.
What he has done in Durham as Krzyzewski’s top assistant is what got Scheyer the big job. The kind of character he showed in Buffalo is what will help him succeed in it.